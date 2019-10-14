UK says immunity is 'no longer relevant' for American diplomat's wife involved in fatal crash originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

An American diplomat's wife who was involved in a crash that killed a teenager in the United Kingdom is no longer covered by diplomatic immunity, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

In a recent letter to the parents of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, obtained by ABC News, Raab explained that immunity "is no longer relevant" because the diplomat's wife, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, has returned home to the United States. Raab said he and his staff have been "in constant discussions" with the U.S. government and embassy officials since the deadly traffic accident occurred over the summer.

"We have pressed strongly for a waiver of immunity, so that justice can be done in Harry's case," the British foreign secretary wrote. "Whilst the U.S. government has steadfastly declined to give that waiver, that is not the end of the matter."

"The question remains when such immunity comes to an end, regardless of any waiver. We have looked at this very carefully, as I wanted to be confident in the position before conveying it to you," Raab continued. "The U.K. government's position is that immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Mrs. Sacoolas' case, because she has returned home. The U.S. have now informed us that they too consider that immunity is no longer pertinent."

Floral tributes lay on the roadside near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, England, Oct. 10, 2019, at the spot where 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed in a traffic collision on Aug. 27, 2019.

Dunn was riding his motorcycle along a roadway in the village of Croughton, England, on the night of Aug. 27, when a car traveling in the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road hit him head-on. The teen was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Oxford, where he died soon after, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The crash occurred less than a mile down the road from Royal Air Force Croughton, commonly known as RAF Croughton, which is a British military station that houses an intelligence-gathering base operated by the United States Air Force. Sacoolas, whose husband is a U.S. diplomat assigned to the United Kingdom, is believed to have been the one driving the car.

Northamptonshire Police are treating Sacoolas as a suspect in the fatal crash investigation, although they have not officially named her.

Sacoolas fled the United Kingdom after apparently claiming diplomatic immunity, which protects diplomats and their family members from prosecution or lawsuits under the host nation's laws.

A general view of RAF Croughton near Brackley, England, Oct. 7, 2019.

Northamptonshire Police superintendent Sarah Johnson said the woman left the country after allegedly telling investigators she had no plans to do so in the near future. Police intended to arrest and formally interview her, and they are "now exploring all opportunities through diplomatic channels to ensure that the investigation continues to progress," according to Johnson.

“Our investigation into the death of Harry Dunn continues at pace," Johnson said in a statement Sunday. "Northamptonshire Police remains absolutely committed to getting Harry and his family justice and we are doing everything on our side to ensure that a full and thorough investigation, with the assistance of all parties involved, takes place, in order for this to be achieved."

Sacoolas' lawyer, Amy Jeffress, said her client has "fully cooperated" with police and wants to meet with Dunn's parents to apologize.