UK Says It Will Prioritise Food Security as Global Prices Soar

Áine Quinn
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK said it will prioritize food security in its new strategy for farming to be published on Monday, with funding aimed at boosting production to help protect consumers against economic shocks. The outlined plan disappointed campaigners for more sustainable farming.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs said £270 million ($332 million) will be invested in farming innovation and programs until 2029. The planning permission process will also be reviewed to support glasshouse developments in a bid to reduce imports, while the government also said would consult on labeling and procurement rules to boost local production.

The move comes with global food prices near record highs, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sharply reduced vital exports of grains and vegetable oils from there. That has added to pressures from the pandemic and high energy and input costs. In the UK, Boris Johnson’s government is struggling to contain a cost of living crisis that has hurt his ruling Conservative Party in polls.

“Harnessing new technologies and innovation, we will grow and eat more of our own food -- unlocking jobs across the country and growing the economy, which in turn will ultimately help to reduce pressure on prices,” Johnson said in the statement.

British farms are also struggling to recruit enough labor, a problem which has been exacerbated by Brexit. The government said it will launch an independent review on that and also extend the seasonal workers visa route for poultry.

Still, campaigners said the strategy doesn’t do enough to tackle the environmental impact of farming, or the millions who can’t afford a healthy diet.

“No one in leadership in government appears to have really grasped the scale and urgency of the challenges posed to our health and our planet by the food system,” Anna Taylor, executive director of The Food Foundation, said in a statement. “These challenges are growing exponentially with the cost of living crisis.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World Nuclear Powers to Reverse Post-Cold War Drop in Arsenals

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s nuclear-armed nations are set to boost their arsenals in the next decade, even as the number of such weapons fell last year, according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledgi

  • Bids for India Cricket Rights Touch $6 Billion on Auction Day 1

    (Bloomberg) -- The auction of broadcast rights for India’s coveted cricket league saw heated competition on the first day as bids went past 450 billion rupees ($5.8 billion), according to people familiar with the proceedings.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is

  • Ukraine Latest: Ukraine Seeks Artillery, Russia Pounds Luhansk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningUkraine’s top military commander said Russian troops have focused shelling on the north of its Luhansk region and pleaded with his US counterpart to send m

  • Turkey to Impose Residence Quotas on Foreigners From July 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningTurkey, host of world’s largest refugee population, will begin imposing quotas on the number of residence permits for foreigners next month as anti-immigra

  • Bernanke Says Fed Can Sidestep Big Recession in Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningFormer Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke said Fed leaders

  • Yen Tumbles to Lowest Since 1998 as Policy Driven Fall Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to a 24-year low Monday as Japan’s easy monetary policy increasingly stood at odds with developed peers hiking rates. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningThe currency fell more

  • Steve Bannon melted down on his podcast over the possibility of a Trump indictment, threatening to impeach 'everybody in the DOJ' if it happens

    Bannon raged at the possibility of Trump being indicted for the Capitol riot, even threatening Attorney General Merrick Garland with impeachment.

  • ‘Disaster!’: Trump’s Latest Endorsement Sparks Backlash in Trumpworld

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via GettyFormer President Donald Trump has once again created tensions within Trumpworld over a recent campaign endorsement.This time, Trump’s backing of Alabama Senate hopeful Katie Britt has enraged allies, following the ex-president pulling his endorsement from Britt’s GOP primary challenger Rep. Mo Brooks.“Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior,” Trump wrote in a late Friday evening statement. “Katie is an Incredible Fighter for

  • A Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well-supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do

  • Trump Trapped By 'Ego' In 2020; GOP Should Leave Him There, Slams New York Post

    The newspaper controlled by longtime Trump backer Rupert Murdoch called Jan. 6 "national shame" and ripped the "King Lear of Mar-a-Lago" for his inability to move forward.

  • Capitol attack pardon revelations could spell doom for Trump and allies

    Disclosure that many House Republicans sought presidential pardon may show they believed election fraud claim was false

  • Trump Botched His 'Coup' By Not Marching To Capitol Jan. 6, Says Expert On Autocrats

    “If you’re having a coup and summoned everybody, and aim to be anointed as the head of a new illegitimate government, you have to be there,” says historian.

  • The Foreign Ministry of Russia Threatens Poland with Nuclear Strike

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 15:43 p.m. The Head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Viacheslav Volodin, threatens that if the suggestion by the former Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons is fulfilled, then the possible nuclear conflict will destroy the European continent.

  • Opinion: Right to bear arms does not include assault-style weapons

    A U.S. Supreme Court ruling concluded the right to bear arms does not include the right to carry “dangerous” weapons.

  • Trump has started to ask advisors about how to attack ex-Cabinet members and political allies who might run for president against him in 2024: report

    Two advisors told The Washington Post that that a candidacy by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida would be an issue, given his popularity with Trump's base.

  • GOP governor says Trump is ‘politically, morally responsible’ for Jan. 6

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said former President Trump is “politically, morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 riot last year and called for Republicans to do some “soul-searching” after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hutchinson told “Fox News Sunday” guest host Bret Baier that while he did not believe Trump was criminally…

  • Russia claims explosion heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 19:34 There has been an explosion near the premises of the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs in Russian-occupied Melitopol, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency, citing Aleksey Selivanov, the Russian-appointed "deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" in Melitopol; RIA Melitopol, a Melitopol-based publication; Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Facebook Details: According to the Russian occup

  • Former White House special counsel says Trump is 'likely' to be prosecuted in Georgia because of 'particularly strong evidence'

    "We have that tape of Trump saying to [Georgia's] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...just find 11,780 votes that don't exist," Norm Eisen said.

  • A lawyer for Pence told him the day before January 6 that not certifying the election would lead to a loss in court: report

    Attorney Greg Jacob told Pence that fulfilling Trump's request would break multiple provisions of the Electoral Count Act.

  • Putin is 'preparing to starve much of the developing world' in order to win Russia's war in Ukraine, Yale historian says

    "When the food riots begin, and as starvation spreads, Russian propaganda will blame Ukraine," Timothy Snyder, a Yale University historian, predicted.