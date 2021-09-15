UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"Today’s landmark ... security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to promote stability in a region that will become ever more important for the UK’s prosperity and security," Truss said on Twitter.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories