UK Says It’s Shipping About 200 Air Defense Missiles to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The UK said it’s shipping about 200 missiles to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses in the wake of Russia’s biggest missile and drone bombardment of the 22-month war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Delivery of the new package of “sophisticated air defense missiles” has already begun, the Ministry of Defence said Friday in an emailed statement. It said the aim is to re-supply UK-developed air defense systems provided to Ukraine a year ago. It’s part of £2.3 billion of military support to Ukraine from Britain in the 2023-2024 financial year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Britain intends to continue supporting its eastern European ally, but has yet to set out military assistance beyond April.

“Today’s air defence package sends an undeniable message, in the face of Russian barbarity that the UK remains absolutely committed to supporting Ukraine,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.