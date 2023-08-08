UK Scouts in South Korea: 'Strangers are coming up and apologising'

Scouts being evacuated from South Korea jamboree site on 8 AUgust 2023

UK Scouts evacuated from an international event in South Korea after extreme weather and allegations of poor organisation "are doing the best they can with the situation they can".

The World Scout Jamboree ended prematurely on Monday because of an incoming tropical storm - resulting in thousands of Scouts from 155 nations being evacuated. Problems caused by an intense heatwave had already seen the visitors from the UK, US and Singapore leave the camp.

The UK group of 4,500 Scouts - the largest group at the jamboree attended by more than 40,000 people - are now in dormitories and hotel rooms in capital Seoul.

Shannon Swaffer, from Hampshire, whose 15-year-old daughter was at the event, said they were "watching the approaching typhoon with wariness".

But she said her daughter is now in a massive hotel - a "really safe" location.

"I know she's being looked after by her leader and her unit," she added. "It was just like disaster after disaster - so we're really pleased it has resulted in a really positive outcome so far.... the Scouts are doing the best they can with the situation they can."

South Korea's culture ministry has announced that a closing ceremony for the jamboree will be held on Saturday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, followed by a K-pop concert.

A South Korean politician has appealed to the military to give three members of seven-strong super K-pop group BTS leave from their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the international Scouts still at the camp location in Saemangeum are being ferried to accommodation sites across eight provinces and cities around Seoul.

UK scouts arriving at hotel in Seoul on 5 August 2023

Mrs Swaffer said: "Not everyone has transferred across yet. But there are UK units that are in her hotel and I imagine at some point, the other countries will start to make their way across as well... so she has not seen lots of other countries yet, but they are told they are going to start to appear."

She added: "The kids, they are keen to spend time with each other. They had a few days of it at camp but are now really keen to meet some of the other cultures."

The conditions at the hotel are, of course, very different from the camp where UK scouts complained of poor sanitation and food quality.

South Korean media have described the event as "a national disgrace," saying authorities had six years to prepare for a site plagued by poor drainage, rudimentary showers and toilets.

On Monday, the head of the country's ruling People's Power Party, Kim Gi-hyeon, issued a public apology and proposed an investigation into the way taxpayers' money had been spent on preparations for the scouts.

South Korean welcome

Mrs Swaffer said: "My daughter says the Koreans are unbelievably kind - strangers are coming up to them to apologise and offer thanks for them being there.

"They have shops offering them discounts for being Scouts. When they arrived at the hotel I understand a bakery had donated huge amounts of cakes and things like that."

She added the British embassy, mayor of Seoul, and Scouts have also been "working hard to make the experience a different adventure but still an adventure".

"Some of the other activities that have been worked on are cultural activities, some things throughout the city that will involve some of the other scout units once they move across," she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Amy Hobson from Solihull, whose 20-year-old son, Ben Hobson, is an adult volunteer at the Jamboree, and has also been relocated to a hotel.

"All of the team are working hard to make sure that the Scouts have plenty to do and their main aim is for all of the Scouts to take away a positive experience despite the setbacks," she said.

Better facilities

Paul Ford, from Couldson, said his 18-year-old daughter who is part of the voluntary International Service Team has been relocated to a hotel in Incheon, south of Seoul, which he said was "great" in terms of facilities.

"They're pleased to be away from the disaster-struck site, but sad regarding the lost opportunities to meet new and interesting people," he said.

He said organisers within the Scouts "need to be placed under the microscope to ensure this never happens again".

In a statement, Ahmad Alhendawi of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, said the jamboree had been "very unlucky with the unprecedented heatwave" and the incoming storm.

UK Scouts chief executive Matt Hyde said on Monday that he felt let down by organisers and UK activities had been set back years.

Mr Hyde said the UK contingent was focused on running an "engaging programme" from their young people from the capital.

He said the UK Scouts feel let down by the organisers after repeated concerns were raised about conditions at the site. While there were some improvements it was "too little too late".

Each British Scout had spent around £3,500 on the trip, with many relying on fundraising, he said.