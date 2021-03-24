UK seeks to drill more oil and gas from North Sea

Roger Harrabin - BBC environment analyst
·4 min read

More oil and gas wells are to be drilled in the North Sea, the UK government has announced.

The decision has angered environmental campaigners, who say the government should have refused the licences.

Ministers say permission to drill will be granted as part of a careful transition away from fossil fuels, safeguarding jobs and the economy.

But the environmentalists say that enough fossil fuels to ruin the climate has already been found.

In light of this, they say, the government should have refused the new licences.

They add that the decision undermines the UK position as leader of the vital UN climate conference in November, known as COP26.

But ministers insist that their strategy will work. So-called "checkpoints" will be introduced that take into account domestic demand for oil and gas, projected production levels, the increase in clean technologies such as offshore wind, and the sector’s progress in cutting emissions.

The sector will face targets to reduce emissions by 10% by 2025 and 25% by 2027. It is also committed to cut emissions by 50% by 2030.

It will be helped by joint government and private investment of up to £16bn by 2030.

This will include up to £10bn for hydrogen production and £3bn for a technology called carbon capture, usage and storage - where carbon emissions are either turned into other products such as plastics or buried.

The government says the deal should cut pollution by up to 60 million tonnes by 2030, while also supporting up to 40,000 jobs across the supply chain.

UK 'making a fool of itself'

Mel Evans from Greenpeace said: “This is a colossal failure. The UK will make a fool of itself in the run-up to hosting the COP26 global climate talks if our energy minister signs off on new oil and gas licences that serve to rip up the Paris Agreement (the world deal to hold global temperature rise to 1.5C).

“We know the government has already approved too much oil and gas extraction to meet our climate obligations under Paris, and the oil industry itself says that we’ve passed peak oil demand.”

Denmark recently announced a decision to reject new licences for oil drilling in the North Sea.

The UK Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he would follow a different path: “Today, we are sending a clear message around the world that the UK will be a nation of clean energy.

“We will not leave oil and gas workers behind in the irreversible shift away from fossil fuels. We will power the green industrial revolution, turning its focus to the next-generation clean technologies the UK needs to support a green economy.”

Offshore wind
The UK needs clean forms of energy such as offshore wind in order to meet its emissions targets

He was supported by Deirdre Mitchie, chief executive of UK Oil and Gas, who told BBC News: “Ongoing exploration and production is compatible with net zero emissions – we’re pleased that the government has recognised this."

Net zero means reducing greenhouse emissions as much as possible and then balancing any that remain by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland, told BBC News: “Every new licence makes it more difficult to achieve the reductions we need and risks creating an even bigger ‘cliff edge’ for oil and gas workers.

“As climate science continues to be updated, it’s entirely possible that there’s going to have to be an even quicker tail-off in oil and gas production than is currently predicted.

“If we want the transition to be a fair one, then instead of wasting any more time opening up new fossil fuel reserves, efforts would be better used to more rapidly harness existing skills and direct them toward the zero-carbon industries we all need.”

Details have also been given about the UK’s previously-announced plans to stop funding overseas projects that directly support fossil fuels – that will now happen at the end of March.

It will see the UK cease export finance, aid funding and trade promotion for new crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal projects.

In the last four years, the government supported £21bn of UK oil and gas exports.

The need to protect workers in oil and gas has been stressed by an independent group studying Scotland’s transition to a clean economy.

The so-called Just Transition Commission warns that creating a near-zero carbon future means a fundamental transformation of the nation’s economy that must be implemented fairly.

It says the transition must be made by the people of Scotland, not done to the people of Scotland. And the shift must be a “national mission with social justice at its heart”.

The commission - recruited by the Scottish government from industry, trades unions and academia - says worker education and skills training will be vital.

It says the great move towards low carbon must be done in co-operation with the unions.

Follow Roger on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Mansion with 30 chandeliers hits market for $8.4 million in Pennsylvania. Take a look

    The home last sold in 2019 for about $6.7 million less.

  • Joe Scarborough accused of racism after tirade about Biden ‘luring’ immigrant children to US border

    ‘The Biden administration right now is the one that’s luring these children to the border with the promise of being able to get in,’ Mr Scarborough fumed

  • YouTube drug-taking, sweary rap ad banned by ASA

    The video, which appeared on YouTube, is banned for breaking rules on offensive content.

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • From chips to seating foam to plastics, parts shortages continue to cripple auto industry

    Some manufacturers are running out of critical petroleum-based products, notably seating foam, after freezing weather shut down Texas plants.

  • No clear winner in Israeli election, but Netanyahu could have edge: TV exit polls

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israel's election on Tuesday but a potential deal with a rival rightist could make him the eventual winner, TV exit polls showed. Not even a campaign in which Netanyahu showcased Israel's world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout could break through two years of political deadlock underscored by four elections. Israel's centre-left made a better showing than expected, according to the exit polls, after highlighting longstanding corruption allegations against Netanyahu and accusing him of mishandling the pandemic.

  • Border news: Town declares state of emergency as Morning Joe blasted for claim Biden ‘luring’ kids

    Follow the latest updates

  • 100 million relief checks distributed by Wed. -Biden

    Biden was speaking at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Ohio on the 11th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, passed while he was Vice President under President Barack Obama.Biden made onlookers laugh when he made the sign of the cross after Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who spoke before Biden, referenced Obamacare - which has long been under attack by Republicans - as "a big deal."Biden during his speech segued into speaking about the just-passed American Rescue Plan, the COVID relief package.He said 600 million doses of the COVID vaccine would be ready by the end of May. He also said that 100 million relief checks would be distributed to Americans by Wednesday (March 24).

  • Cable News Ratings: CNN Has Lowest-Rated Week of 2021 for Total Day and Primetime

    CNN had its lowest-rated week of 2021 last week for both total day and primetime viewers across the board. For the week of March 15, CNN had just over 1.1 million average viewers during primetime and 269,000 in the key demo; for total day, the cable news network had 755,000 total viewers and 180,000 in the key demo. Compared to the same week last year, CNN dropped about 64% in the key demo during primetime and about 47% in total primetime viewers. For total day, the network dropped about 50% in total day viewers and 65% in the key demo compared to last year. With an average of 997,000 viewers for the week of March 15, MSNBC also received its smallest total day audience of the year. MSNBC outperformed CNN in total day and primetime viewers but fell behind CNN in the key demo for both primetime and total day viewers. Fox News emerged as the top cable news network for total day and primetime in both the key demo and total viewers for the week of March 15. During primetime, Fox News averaged just under 2.3 million total viewers and 351,000 in the key demo, while MSNBC had 1.7 million total viewers and 225,000 in the key demo and CNN had 1.1 million total viewers and 269,000 in the key demo. Also Read: Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Poised to Win Quarter in Total All-Day Viewers for First Time Fox News, MSNBC and CNN have all experienced declines in ratings since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The week of the insurrection, CNN averaged 2.130 million total viewers, MSNBC averaged 1.249 million and Fox News averaged 1.164 million in total-day viewership. The week of Biden’s inauguration, CNN averaged 1.144 million total viewers, Fox News averaged 1.114 million and MSNBC averaged 920,000. The week of Trump’s impeachment, CNN brought in an average of 1.467 million viewers, while Fox News had an average of 1.356 million and MSNBC received an average of 1.336 million. Read original story Cable News Ratings: CNN Has Lowest-Rated Week of 2021 for Total Day and Primetime At TheWrap

  • Social distancing dispute leads to hate crime charges against Florida doctor

    Dr. Jennifer Wright is accused of using "anti-Hispanic ethnic slurs" and physically attacking a man after he mentioned "his Covid-19 spacing concerns."

  • President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

    President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that "at some point" he would go to the U.S.-Mexico border, where his administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge. (March 22)

  • Home of the Week: This Tuscan-Style Villa on San Francisco Bay Has Its Own 5-Hole Putting Green

    Recently listed for $24.5 million, it's being auctioned this week at no reserve.

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial

  • Boulder shooter: Suspected gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was bullied, anti-social and paranoid, brother says

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • BBC's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt 'spoken to' after flag complaints

    Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been "reminded of their responsibilities", the BBC says.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices