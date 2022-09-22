Britain Seeks US Gas Deals to Tackle Long-Term Supply Crunch

1
Sergio Chapa, Todd Gillespie and Anna Shiryaevskaya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is trying to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas from US producers as high energy prices across Europe threaten the economy far beyond just this winter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government’s energy supply task force is seeking proposals from LNG exporters to supply domestic buyers under deals lasting as long as 20 years, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the talks are private. The task force is being led by Madelaine McTernan, a former M&A banker who headed the UK’s vaccine group that procured Covid shots early in the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy declined to comment. Talks are still in early stages and it’s unclear who would pay for any gas cargoes.

It’s usual for governments to begin talks that lead to negotiations on a commercial level, such as ones between Germany and Qatar. Britain’s inquiries come as other European nations are also trying to stock up on gas ahead of the coldest months and diversify their fuel sources in the long term. But unlike countries like Germany, the UK isn’t reliant on Russian gas, and instead taps its own output, Norwegian supplies arriving via undersea pipelines and LNG cargoes.

The competition for fuel still leaves Britain exposed to a Europe-wide supply crunch. The government on Wednesday announced a plan costing an estimated £40 billion ($45 billion) that would cap wholesale prices for six months. Record-high costs this year have left some households and businesses facing unaffordable utility bills, threatening a recession.

The government’s LNG requests come six months after a visit by Kwasi Kwarteng to Washington, where he held initial meetings with US developers of LNG export facilities. Kwarteng was business secretary at the time, before being named chancellor of the exchequer under current Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“Clearly the Truss government is engaged on this issue at the highest levels of government to lock in long-term supplies at affordable prices just like the Germans,” said Fred Hutchison, president of US industry lobby group LNG Allies. “The other European nations better step up pretty fast. What’s left in the United States is almost sold out.”

Britain’s private sector stepped up LNG procurement following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In June, UK utility Centrica Plc signed a deal to buy extra gas from Norway’s Equinor ASA, and last month it reached an agreement to take LNG from US company Delfin Midstream Inc.

It’s not clear what volumes the UK government is trying to help procure, but officials are seeking to buy LNG indexed to the US benchmark Henry Hub gas price, and delivered on an ex-ship basis, where the seller has to deliver the cargo to a fixed buyer and location, the people said.

(Updates with UK context throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lagarde Sees More ECB Interest-Rate Hikes After ‘Frontloading’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will rise more in the months ahead, even after officials front-loaded initial moves in what she called “the fastest change in rates in our history.”Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Sta

  • UK Unveils £40 Billion Winter Energy Bill Bailout for Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants WeaponsThe British government unveiled a multibillion-pound bailout to help companies with their energy bills this winter amid soaring prices that th

  • Private equity firms are Dingdong (Cayman) Limited's (NYSE:DDL) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped US$52m

    If you want to know who really controls Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ( NYSE:DDL ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • US Sales of Previously Owned Homes Decline for a Seventh Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned US homes fell for the seventh straight month in August as rising mortgage rates continued to erode affordability and deal a considerable blow to the housing market. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: Japan and South Korea Leaders Met Over Wartime LaborTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesTrump Sued by New York Ov

  • HappyFresh Wins Funding, Revamps Board as Business Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- HappyFresh has secured funding from investors to resume online grocery operations in Indonesia, staving off a potential cash crunch fomented by the regional economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosUN Latest: Biden Says Russia ‘Sham

  • Tellurian Plunges After Axing $1 Billion Bond for LNG Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Tellurian Inc. withdrew a $1 billion high-yield bond sale, leaving the future of its US natural gas export project in limbo. The stock plunged 24%.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing De

  • Exclusive-HSBC fund arm toughens thermal coal policy to curb climate change

    HSBC Holdings Plc told Reuters on Thursday it will stop financing the expansion of thermal coal from funds it manages actively with immediate effect, marking an acceleration of a broader commitment it made last year. Thermal coal, a cheap energy source used widely across Asian markets where many of HSBC's clients are based, is one of the fossil fuels most responsible for climate-damaging emissions. Standard Chartered, a competitor of HSBC in emerging markets, said earlier this year it would end all direct coal financing for clients by 2032.

  • Putin threat boosts FTSE 100 as BAE Systems, oil producers rise

    MARKET PULSE Defense contractor BAE Systems (UK:BA) was the top performing FTSE 100 stock in midday trade, rallying over 5% after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops and threatened the west with nuclear weapons.

  • U.S. bank CEOs back Fed hikes during congressional grilling on economy, China ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The country's top bank chiefs endorsed U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes as a means to tame soaring inflation, while acknowledging there will be pain ahead, when appearing before Congress during a wide-ranging and mostly sedate hearing on Wednesday. The line-up before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee included CEOs of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon, Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Citigroup's Jane Fraser. While such hearings rarely result in legislative action, they are risky for the CEOs, who were forced to defend their banks on thorny issues including their ties to Russia and China, and stances on firearms purchases and employee unionization at a time when lawmakers are looking to boost their profiles ahead of November elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

  • EU Wary of Broad Gas Price Cap in Plan to Tame Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm will outline further action to contain an unprecedented energy crunch in a plan that is set to avoid capping gas prices.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyA Decision Tree for Biden If Putin Goes NuclearThe European Commi

  • Hong Kong central bank raises rate, HSBC and Standard Chartered follow

    Hong Kong on Thursday raised its base rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.5%, prompting the largest commercial banks operating in the territory, including HSBC, to increase their best lending rates. HSBC was the first bank in Hong Kong to announce it was raising its best lending rate by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 5.125% from 5.0%, effective Sept. 23, its first rate hike since September 2018.

  • ‘Buckle Up’ as Inflation Fight Threatens Growth, IMF Chief Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she expects slowing growth from higher borrowing costs will make next year feel like a recession for millions of people, even if the global economy avoids a technical downturn. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings B

  • Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

    Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living. The European Union's 27 member countries have agreed to cut gas usage by 15% on average this winter, and aim in particular to reduce demand during peak hours.

  • What is 'rainbow fentanyl' and how concerned should Oklahomans be about it?

    While the drug fentanyl is killing more people in Oklahoma than ever before, state narcotics investigators say drug dealers aren't targeting children.

  • Exclusive-Cheniere to fix Louisiana LNG plant equipment after failing pollution test

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy Inc said it will repair and replace equipment at its Louisiana terminal after tests showed it exceeded newly-imposed hazardous emissions limits on certain known carcinogens, but the work will have no material impact on operations. A round of testing showed at least one of Cheniere's turbines at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Louisiana failed the new standards, while the turbines in Texas at the company's only other U.S. LNG facility were meeting the rules, according to documents obtained from state regulators through a series of information requests and reviewed by Reuters. At issue is a rule under the U.S. Clean Air Act called the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants, which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens like formaldehyde and benzene, that was re-instated in February to apply to a type of gas-fired turbine only used in the LNG industry by Cheniere.

  • India proposes to regulate internet communication services

    India has proposed to regulate internet-based communication services, requiring platforms to obtain a license for operating in the world's second largest wireless market. The Department of Telecommunications' new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability to intercept messages beaming through internet-powered communication services in the event of "any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety."

  • Banks Offload $8.55 Billion of Citrix Debt at Rock-Bottom Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of banks led by Bank of America Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG has finally offloaded more than half of the $15 billion debt package supporting the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. at steep discounts. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosS

  • Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

    Cohen said one or two of Trump's adult children might have to "fall on the sword" for him as a result of a New York probe into the Trump Organization.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • NY AG Letitia James says Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.