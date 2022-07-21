UK seeks to regulate stablecoins for payments in new markets bill

The Financial Services and Markets Bill introduced in the U.K. parliament on Wednesday seeks to regulate stablecoins as a means of payment.

See related article: Financial Stability Board calls for high regulatory standards for stablecoins

Fast facts

The legislation was largely awaited as it aimed at strengthening the U.K. financial system post-Brexit.

In April, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he aimed to make the U.K. a “global hub for crypto asset technology.”

Discussing the bill in a speech, the newly appointed chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said the framework “reinforces the U.K.’s position as a leading center for technology as we safely adopt crypto assets.”

The legislation extends the oversight of the Bank of England over digital asset service providers and implements payment system regulations on crypto service providers.

The legislation also gives the Treasury the power to introduce new or change old regulations to regulate stablecoins.

However, the Treasury must consult with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank of England, and the Payment Systems Regulator when creating or changing stablecoin regulations.

See related article: Regulators and the problem of unstable stablecoins