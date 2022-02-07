UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 350 more British troops will be sent to the Polish border
A Russia deploys thousands of troops in Belarus for military exercises, just across the border in Senkivka, Ukraine people are getting nervous.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine took place, multiple congressional sources tell Fox News.
The 18th Airborne Corps established Combined Joint Task Force Dragon to support NATO allies in deterring Russian aggression, according to a statement.
Germany is considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. In an interview with the Funke media group to be published online on Sunday and in newspapers on Monday, Lambrecht said Germany was "already making an important contribution in Lithuania" by leading a NATO battlegroup.
Russia has amassed some 130,000 troops at Ukraine's border, with US officials warning that an invasion could happen any day.
The fate of nuclear arms controls talks between Russia and the United States will to a large extent depend on how the negotiations on Moscow's security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday. Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.
Around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are being deployed to Poland, while 300 others will move to Germany.The United States said this week it will send a total of nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine.
RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.
The airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division arrived at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport on a U.S. Army Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane.
There is growing concern about the Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine by Russia could be the largest military offensive in Europe since World War II, says a Washington Post report.
Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday (February 7) showed anti-tank missiles being deployed against mock enemy formations.The drills comes as Russia has massed masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, prompting fears in the West that it is planning an invasion.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.Ukraine, while seeking more military aid, has also sought to calm fears of an invasion. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday (February 6) urged people to ignore "apocalyptic predictions," saying his country was strong and had unprecedented international support.Two U.S. officials on Saturday (February 5) said Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment", according to the Air Force website.U.S. president Joe Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.
The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe arrived at a military base in Rzeszow, Poland on Saturday, amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border. A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were U.S. chain of command personnel touched down Saturday morning, as preparations continued at the base near Poland’s border with Ukraine. Their arrival comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis. Locals in Rzeszow had mixed feelings about the deployment of U.S. troops. This man said it was good move: “I believe there is still not enough troops and we should strive to gather more. We should also show Putin that NATO is strong and cannot be provoked." Another resident told Reuters ‘you have to fight for peace without war.’ On Saturday, two Russian long-range strategic bombers took part in joint military exercises with their Belarusian Air Forces counterparts, officials said. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders… and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.
Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event. The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.