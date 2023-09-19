UK to send Ukraine ‘tens of thousands’ of artillery shells

Meeting in the Ramstein format on September 19, 2023

The United Kingdom will deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine, while Germany is planning to provide a $428 million aid package following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) on Sept. 19.

After the meeting, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps stated that London has extended additional military aid to Ukraine. Specifically, they have pledged to supply "tens of thousands of artillery shells." The meeting also identified priority aid for the coming months, including air defense, "long-range strike capabilities," and training for Ukrainian troops.

The German Defense Ministry has announced a new aid package totaling about $428million that will include:

- 200 MRAP mine-resistant armored vehicles;

- 50 naval drones;

- 480 AT2 anti-tank mines;

- 30,000 155mm artillery shells and roughly 3,800 smoke rounds;

- 105,000 120mm munitions;

- Demining systems;

- Winter gear, additional spare parts, and more.

The Sept. 19 Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, was the first one for Ukraine’s newly-appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

