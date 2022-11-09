UK senior charged with attacking Black student banned from university, Capilouto says

The University of Kentucky student who reportedly physically attacked and used racist slurs against another UK student earlier this week has been permanently banned from campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll, according to an email Wednesday from President Eli Capilouto.

Sophia Rosing, a senior at UK, was arrested after she physically assaulted and spouted racial slurs at a Black student desk clerk and police officer early Sunday, according to records.

Rosing’s lawyer said she planned to withdraw from UK this week, and Capiluoto’s email confirmed that she was no longer a student.

The incident took place at Boyd Residence Hall where Rosing, a white student, entered and began taunting, using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Kylah Spring, a Black student. After police arrived, Rosing continued using slurs, resisted arrest and bit a police officer, according to the arrest report. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

“I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community,” Capilouto said in the Wednesday email. “We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.”

Rosing, 22, was arrested and charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.

Rosing’s attorney entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment on Monday afternoon, with a bond set at $10,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15. According to court records, she posted bond and was released Monday night.

UK began an investigation into the incident and Rosing was suspended on an interim basis. During the investigation, Rosing was banned from campus. While she is no longer a student, the university’s investigation will continue, Capilouto said.

Further charges could also be filed, Capilouto said.

Hundreds of UK students held a march against racism on campus Monday night, calling for unity and justice for Spring. Some students said they hoped UK would expel Rosing, and others said they hoped the university would conduct a thorough investigation and offer support to its students.

Spring, speaking to the marchers, thanked her family, friends and other UK students for supporting her.

“This is a recurring issue in and across American school systems, no matter what age,” Spring said. “I am deeply sad about the events that took place. But I am grateful for justice that is to come.”

Spring also had a message for Rosing, and quoted Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.”

“You will not break my spirit and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Spring said, speaking about Rosing. “I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for Spring, “just to keep her on her feet for the rest of the year,” according to the fundraiser. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised over $5,600.

This story may be updated.