UK senior places highest in Miss America pageant as a Miss Kentucky has in two decades

This year’s Miss Kentucky placed 3rd runner up on Sunday to Miss America 2024, who was Miss Colorado Madison Marsh, said Brian Jeffries, executive director of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization.

Mallory Hudson, a Bowling Green native and University of Kentucky student, is Miss Kentucky 2023, Jeffries said. The Miss America pageant was held in Orlando.

“I am beyond thankful for the special memories, one-of-a-kind friendships, and the indescribable feeling of gracing the historic and iconic Miss America stage,” Hudson said in a statement.

Since Heather French Henry was named Miss America in 2000, it is the highest placement in the Miss America pageant reached by a Miss Kentucky, he told the Herald-Leader Tuesday.

Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, is the first active duty member of the military ever to be crowned as Miss America, Jeffries said.

Hudson is currently a senior at UK where she is studying communications and political science, and she plans to attend law school after graduation, Jeffries said.

She is a 2020 graduate of South Warren High School where she was named a 2019 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar.

“Mallory was extremely deserving of her placement. She worked very hard in preparation for the competition,” said Jeffries.