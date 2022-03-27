UK Set to Disclose Plans for Regulating Crypto in Coming Weeks: CNBC

The Hill

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) on Sunday said the U.S. should give Ukraine "as much weaponry as we can," as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its second month.Asked during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" what his experience working for the CIA tells him about the current situation in Ukraine, Hurd said the U.S. needs to be doing more. Pressed by guest moderator John Dickerson on what more America should be doing, Hurd pointed to...