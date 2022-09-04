UK Set to Find Out Next Prime Minister After Bruising Tory Race

Joe Mayes
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will finally find out Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister on Monday, after a bitter Conservative Party contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Truss, 47, is the bookmakers’ odds-on favorite to become the Tories’ fourth leader in just over six years and inherit the brutal economic storm facing Britain. Voting in the two-month contest closed on Friday, and a result is due to be announced at 12:30 p.m. in London. The winner will take power on Tuesday after the outgoing and incoming premiers have met with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland.

Read More: Truss Went From Anti-Thatcher Protests to UK Tory Darling

The foreign secretary has risen through the Tory ranks by unashamedly modeling herself on former premier Margaret Thatcher, and would be Britain’s third female leader. Sunak, 42, would be its first from an ethnic minority. He only entered Parliament in 2015 and had a dizzying ascent through the ranks to become chancellor in early 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit. That brought him to national prominence as he unrolled hundreds of billions of pounds of support to help businesses and workers through successive lockdowns.

The new leader will have a forbidding in-tray, with the UK facing a grim winter of surging inflation, recession and a record squeeze on living standards spurred by energy prices. Markets have been flashing red through August, with the pound, gilts and corporate bonds seeing their biggest sell-offs in years.

Truss spent the weekend in talks with her team to finalize her Cabinet appointments and thrash out the details of her plan to help Britain through the energy crisis this winter, which has been a closely guarded secret during the contest.

Emergency Budget

Truss told the BBC on Sunday that she would “act immediately” to announce plans to help struggling households cope with a surge in power and heating prices that means domestic energy bills this winter are set to be triple last year’s level. She said that announcement would come within a week of her taking office on Tuesday, if she wins.

Truss has pledged an emergency budget in her first month in office, probably before Parliament breaks for recess on Sept. 22. She’s vowed to help Britons by scrapping a 1.25% uplift in National Insurance, a payroll tax, and slashing green levies from energy bills, saving an annual £150 per household. But she’s refused to give specifics on how she’ll help pensioners and the lowest earners, who wouldn’t benefit from the National Insurance cut.

She’s also ruled out imposing any new windfall taxes on energy profits to finance help for households, even as a Treasury analysis estimates the sector generating as much as £170 billion of excess profits over the next two years. Without turning to tax, Truss will need to lean on extra government borrowing or cuts to spending elsewhere to pay for further support.

Businesses -- who aren’t protected by a regulatory price cap on energy -- are also clamoring for assistance to keep them afloat.

Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, Kwasi Kwarteng, who is expected to become Truss’s Chancellor the Exchequer, insisted that her government would act in “a fiscally responsible way.” Truss’s team told the paper they would assess the Treasury’s fiscal rules, including that debt should be falling as a share of national income between the second and third years of a forecast period, once the latest data had been considered.

Kwarteng’s comments appeared to be an attempt to calm markets after Truss’s campaign pledges to “turbo-charge” the economy by slashing taxes worried investors amid double-digit inflation. She would aim for trend growth of 2.5%.

Sunak, for his part, has said he will scrap value-added tax on energy bills -- saving the average household about £180 a year -- and expand assistance programs he announced in May when he was chancellor, to help lower earners and the elderly. He’s yet to say how much he’ll increase help by, and has warned that Truss’s tax-cutting plans risk stoking inflation.

The scale of looming economic pain is significant. The Bank of England predicts almost two full years of recession or stagnation through 2023 and 2024, with inflation -- already at a 40-year high -- predicted to rise further.

Other burgeoning issues for the incoming premier will be fixing a National Health Service on its knees after the pandemic, overcoming widespread industrial discontent in critical areas such as education and transport, and navigating a fraught relationship with the European Union that could yet descend into a trade war. In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party is demanding an independence referendum that threatens to break up the United Kingdom.

Blue on Blue

They’ll also have to quickly unite the Conservative Party after a bruising and ill-tempered campaign highlighted divisions in the party.

The contest to succeed Johnson became increasingly bitter in recent weeks, with senior Tories including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and former Cabinet minister Michael Gove disparaging Truss’s plans. Meanwhile Truss’s campaign accused Sunak of “mansplaining” and criticized his record of raising taxes as chancellor.

The new prime minister must also fix the Tory Party’s standing with the electorate after a series of damaging scandals under Johnson’s leadership. A period of governing paralysis over the summer, with Johnson in place but his administration holding off major decisions, has not helped.

The Conservatives trail the Labour Party in the polls and have suffered heavy special election defeats in recent months, both in their traditional southern and rural heartlands and in parts of northern England that Johnson won from the main opposition in 2019.

Neither candidate boasts the charisma that Johnson deployed to such effect when spearheading the campaign for Brexit in 2016 and securing his party’s biggest majority since 1987 at the last general election. The new prime minister has until January 2025 -- the latest possible date for an election -- to turn the party into a vote-winning machine again.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.

  • Benson says officials fear election day 'violence and disruption'

    Election officials are more prepared than ever for the November election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

  • Chile Rejects New Constitution in Blow to Leftist Leader Boric

    (Bloomberg) -- Chileans rejected a new constitution in a referendum Sunday, dealing a major blow to a three-year campaign to overhaul politics and temper free-market policies that made the deeply unequal society an investor darling.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Ai

  • Fast-Growing Wildfire Erupts in California's Siskiyou County

    A fast-growing wildfire exploded to over 2,500 acres is size in California’s Siskiyou County, prompting mandatory evacuations on the afternoon of Friday, September 2.The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued immediate evacuation orders for surrounding areas as the Mill Fire reached 2,580 acres. A local high school and a nearby highway were also forced to shut.According to local news reports citing officials, multiple structures were destroyed by the blaze on Friday. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.This footage filmed by Kory Tiner, shows large plumes of smoke wafting over the city of Weed, as a fire engulfs a structure in the distance. Credit: Kory Tiner via Storyful

  • Here's Why We Think Ridley (ASX:RIC) Is Well Worth Watching

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota

    What we learned about the Kansas State Wildcats in Game 1

  • Jury finds Lantana-area man guilty of murder in 2019 Lake Worth Beach fatal shooting

    Investigators said Jonathan Major was involved in the December 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace on Fifth Avenue South.

  • Li-S Energy Limited's (ASX:LIS) top owners are public companies with 45% stake, while 25% is held by individual investors

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Li-S Energy Limited ( ASX:LIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • Multiple insiders bought Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Insider Buying: The Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Independent Non Executive Director Just Bought 9.3% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Service Stream Limited ( ASX:SSM ) Independent...

  • US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

    The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service

  • 2024 Watch: Pence, Pompeo, Cruz, heading to New Hampshire this month

    Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, two potential contenders for the next race for the Republican presidential nomination, head back this month to New Hampshire, the first primary state

  • DAYTON TRAFFIC: Updates from the WHIO Traffic Center

    Check this page for the latest traffic alerts, major crashes, and backups across the region.

  • Zelenskyy, EC president discuss financial aid, Russian sanctions in phone talk

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Ukrainian leader tweeted on Sept. 4.

  • Mill Fire in Siskiyou County still 4,254 acres Sunday; Highway 97 reopens

    The latest update from California fire officials Sunday morning shows the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County did not grow overnight and remained at 4,254 acres.

  • Why Japan is urging the public to drink more alcohol

    The National Tax Agency in Japan has launched a new contest to increase alcohol demand in the country.

  • Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan's record win over India

    Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday. Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win. India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.

  • Serena Williams Eliminated from US Open, Likely Marking End of Illustrious Career

    Serena Williams lost in the third round of the US Open, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, marking what was likely her final match as a professional tennis player.Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic beat the iconic tennis great on the night of September 2, in a thrilling three-hour battle.This footage, filmed by Avani Laroia, shows the crowd cheering as Williams becomes emotional on her way off the court, crying in her final interview, thanking her parents, sister Venus, and fans.“Thank you so much, you guys were amazing today. I wish I played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks Mom,” Williams said. “I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I’m really grateful for them.”“These are happy tears, I guess! And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus.”When asked if she would reconsider retirement, Williams said, “I don’t think so, but you never know.” Credit: Avani Laroia via Storyful

  • Liz Truss Slumps in Popularity Polls With Voting Closed

    (Bloomberg) -- Support for Liz Truss is waning among the British electorate even before her expected appointment as prime minister next week, according to two recent polls. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanOnly 12% of B

  • Flood-hit Pakistan breaches lake to avert overflow

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from gathering flood water, a minister said. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the increased pressure posed a threat to surrounding areas in southern Sindh province, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said.