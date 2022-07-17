UK set to have world's biggest automated drone superhighway

Tom Gerken - Technology Team
·4 min read

The UK is set to become home to the world's largest automated drone superhighway within the next two years.

The drones will be used on the 164-mile Skyway project connecting towns and cities, including Cambridge and Rugby.

It is part of a £273m funding package for the aerospace sector which will be revealed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.

Other projects include drones delivering mail to the Isles of Scilly and medication across Scotland.

Mr Kwarteng is to announce the news at the Farnborough International Airshow - the first to be held since 2019.

He will say the funding will "help the sector seize on the enormous opportunities for growth that exist as the world transitions to cleaner forms of flight".

Potential uses

Dave Pankhurst, director of drones at BT, told the BBC that Skyway is about scaling up trials that have been taking place around the UK.

BT is one of the partners involved in the collaboration.

"This drone capability has existed for quite some time, but is in its infancy in terms of being actually part of our society and being a usable application," he said.

"So for us, this is about taking a significant step towards that point. It's going to open up so many opportunities."

Skynet aims to connect the airspace above Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby by mid-2024, and will receive more than £12m.

A total of £105.5m of the government's funding will be specifically for projects relating to "integrated aviation systems and new vehicle technologies", including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as drones.

These projects include a plan to use drones to provide regular deliveries of mail and medicine to the Isles of Scilly, and to distribute medicines across Scotland, potentially enabling some cancer patients to be treated in their local community.

Chris Forster, chief operating officer of aviation technology company Altitude Angel, said there were a lot of potential uses for the superhighway.

"Whether it be a business doing logistics, all the way to the police and medical deliveries of vaccines and blood samples, there's a real demand to have access to this airspace," he said.

"We've done a few projects in Africa where the road infrastructure was not good for ground vehicles, and the delivery of vaccines was provided by automated drones."

Safety and acceptance

The technology utilises ground-based sensors installed along the highway which provide a real-time view of where drones are in the airspace.

This data is then analysed by a traffic management system - a sort of air traffic control for drones - which guides them along their routes and avoids collisions.

Steve Wright, associate professor in aerospace engineering at UWE Bristol, said the biggest concern regarding crashes does not come when the drone is in the air, but during take-off or landing.

"It's about the first and last bit of the flight," he said. "The problem is what happens when you're 10 feet away from people. That's the bit I spend my time worrying about.

"When it's up in the air I know it's stable and it's not going to hit something.

"People are looking at lowering packages down from the air - in other words you keep the drone well away from people. There's lots of very bright people out there working on flight plans that deliberately avoid built-up areas."

Royal Mail drone in an action on Shetland
The Royal Mail has said it wants a fleet of 500 drones to carry mail to remote UK communities

Mr Pankhurst said the project was working alongside the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure safety.

"The way they work as an organisation is very evidence-based," he said. "Safety is just paramount in this industry, but importantly, nothing happens without the regulator actually signing it off.

"The CAA is part of all of these future flight projects. It is part of all of these activities, validating the progress and making sure they're safe."

He said its research showed that people are more likely to accept a drone if they know it is providing an important service.

Simon Jude, senior lecturer at Cranfield University, said: "People's knowledge and attitudes might change if they know what that UAV is being used for. If it's an emergency medical support, you're probably going to be a lot more accepting of the noise.

"So what happens if you get multiple UAVs, or an agricultural use where you might get a number of drones collecting and saving data all at once?

"I live in a rural location, a very quiet location and it might annoy me more than if you were in a city or an urban landscape where there's lots of other noise."

Recommended Stories

  • Got the Sunday scaries? These apps and devices can help you relax and fall asleep faster

    While technology and screen time are blamed for messing with our sleep, it can also help us get the zzz’s we need. Try these apps and devices.

  • Ukrainian Plane Carrying 'Dangerous Cargo' Crashes in Greece

    A Ukrainian airplane carrying “dangerous cargo,” with a crew of eight, crashed in northern Greece on July 16, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.The cause of the crash was the failure of one of the plane’s engines, according to spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko. The flight was en route from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed, he said. According to Nikolenko, the plane’s final destination was Bangladesh.Serbian officials said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of military products to Bangladesh. The products were owned by a private Serbian company, the statement said. According to Serbian officials, all eight members of the crew were killed in the crash. Officials said the flight was operated by the Ukrainian company Meridian LTD.This footage was filmed by Yiorgos Archontopoulos, who said he filmed it near Kavala. Credit: Yiorgos Archontopoulos via Storyful

  • FCC needs additional $3 billion to help US carriers replace Huawei and ZTE equipment

    Removing Chinese equipment from American wireless networks will cost more than anticipated.

  • Did Nature Heal During the Pandemic 'Anthropause'?

    In a typical spring, breeding seabirds — and human seabird-watchers — flock to Stora Karlsö, an island off the coast of Sweden. But in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tourist season, reducing human presence on the island by more than 90%. With people out of the picture, white-tailed eagles moved in, becoming much more abundant than usual, researchers found. That might seem like a tidy parable about how nature recovers when people disappear from the landscape — if not for the fact that e

  • As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns

    The tech industry’s latest artificial intelligence constructs can be pretty convincing if you ask them what it feels like to be a sentient computer, or maybe just a dinosaur or squirrel. It’s considered one of the most advanced of a new generation of AI algorithms that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video.

  • US and Russia agree to swap seats on space station flights

    The first flights under the deal are scheduled for September.

  • Could aliens send us quantum messages across the galaxy?

    Resident Alien (now streaming on Peacock or on the SYFY app!) sees Harry Vanderspeigle — an alien in disguise, who’s true name is unpronounceable — grappling with the conflict between his mission to wipe out humanity and his burgeoning connection with the people around him. In a 2022 episode, Harry attempts to use ‘Oumuamua to make contact with his people and delay humanity’s destruction. It’s unclear how the alien communications tech works, but it’s certainly more advanced than what we’re used

  • SpaceX launches latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida

    SpaceX launched yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, tying its previous annual record.

  • California’s Idle Crop Land May Double as Water Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s historic drought may leave the state with the largest amount of empty farmland in recent memory as farmers face unprecedented cuts to crucial water supplies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionThe size of fields intended for a

  • Mark Hamill Reveals The 'Star Wars' Space Station Missed By The Webb Telescope

    NASA’s stellar new telescope oddly didn’t capture a giant ball of steel in a galaxy far, far away.

  • Aliens Could Discover Earth Using This Age-Old Technique

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyFor nearly 60 years, scientists have been pointing radio receivers and telescopes into the sky, searching for a sign that we’re not alone in the universe.So far, no luck. But the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or SETI, cuts both ways. While we’re looking for evidence of alien civilizations, alien civilizations could be looking for evidence of us. To get a handle on just how visible we might be to aliens, a team of astronomers p

  • Perceptron: AI that solves math problems, translates 200 languages, and draws kangaroos

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. In this batch of recent research, Meta open-sourced a language system that it claims is the first capable of translating 200 different languages with "state-of-the-art" results. Not to be outdone, Google detailed a machine learning model, Minerva, that can solve quantitative reasoning problems including mathematical and scientific questions.

  • SpaceX launches 53 Starlinks in 31st Falcon 9 flight this year

    SpaceX has now launched nearly 3,000 Starlink internet satellites as it build out its commercial broadband network.

  • Dnipros Territorial Defence Forces deny fake news about toxic heptyl leak in the region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 21:59 Hennadii Korban, the head of the Dnipro Territorial Defence Centre, said that the information about a heptyl leak in the region is not true and is being spread by hostile sources.

  • Odds are way better than you think that space junk could hit a person within a decade

    While there are plenty of challenges to the continued well being of our species, some of which we’ve created ourselves, we have a special fascination with the idea of death from space. The knowledge that a massive asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs and most of the other life on Earth proves that such celestial impacts can happen, and we have imagined what it might be like if it were to happen again in movies like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and Don’t Look Up. Luckily, the probability

  • Can sun umbrellas ever become fashionable again in America?

    In Asia, umbrellas are commonly used as a form of sun protection. AP Photo/Kin CheungMany of us apply sunscreen when we go to the beach. But walking outside under the fierce summer sun – even if it’s to run a quick errand – can be taxing: We sweat, we get exhausted, we burn and we expose ourselves to dangerous UV rays. In Asian countries, many people have a convenient tool at their disposal: They’ll often use umbrellas to shield them from the sun’s powerful rays. In the U.S., even though most pe