UK sets out plans to boost global digital trade

Ministers hold cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Improving digital trade would provide huge opportunities for British businesses and help boost economic growth, the government's Board of Trade said, setting out how it aims to become a world leader in modern services and online goods.

In a report on digital trade to be published on Friday, the board, headed by trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said the government should look to strike digital trade deals and help shape global trade rules suitable for the modern world.

"By addressing digital protectionism on the global stage and championing a free, open, and competitive digital economy, more UK companies will be able to export their innovative, high-quality services and goods globally," Trevelyan said in a statement.

In October, Britain helped broker a deal between the Group of Seven wealthy nations on principles to govern cross-border data use and digital trade in a first step to reducing barriers.

The Board of Trade, a government body tasked with championing exports and inward investment, said Britain should aim to build on the G7 agreement by working with partners to pursue a wider international consensus on digital rules, norms and standards.

Digital trade is broadly defined as trade in goods and services that is either enabled or delivered digitally, encompassing activities from the distribution of films and TV to professional services.

The report said Britain should focus particularly on securing Free Trade Agreements with the fast-growing Indo-Pacific market and large, service-based economies, as well as rapidly progressing the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

It should also seek a Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore, viewed as a global leader on digital, in order to demonstrate the potential for digital trade rules to others in the World Trade Organization, it said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ikea is opening in a very different Philippines than it planned for

    IKEA has opened its largest store in the world today—and its first physical location in the Philippines. Thursday’s debut (Nov. 25) is fitting for a country with high growth rates and a booming middle class of young professionals looking to spend money on stylish furniture in homes newly purchased during a roaring property boom. At least, that was the Philippines before the pandemic hit.

  • Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

    The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the largest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups, currently has a petition to garner support and attention for an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to...

  • Stimulus Funding: Low Income Families Provided Winter Heat Thanks to $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

    The Biden administration announced on Nov. 18 that it's taking steps to dole out billions in aid for winter heating and utility bills. This amount comes largely from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...

  • The fall in cryptocurrency prices sparked by India’s proposed ban may be premature

    The panic selling reflects cryptocurrencies' increased popularity since the bill was first announced.

  • Georgia Ports Authority opens nine new tracks at Mason Mega Rail Terminal, sees backlog relief

    Georgia Ports Authority expands Mason Megarail in the midst of recovering supply chain and announced plans to open eight pop-up container ports by end of year.

  • U.K. Records First Net EU Emigration in Three Decades Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerMigration from the European Union to the U.K. went into reverse for the first time since 1991 last year as a net 94,000 EU nationals left the country du

  • Turkish Lira Takes Breather From Worst Losing Streak in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the highest-level visits between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in years is giving the lira a reprieve from a freefall. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerPresident Recep Tayy

  • What is happening with inflation in the US, and how worried should you be?

    Why prices are rising, how long this might last, and why inflation is a psychological as well as an economic phenomenon Alcohol is one thing whose price has fallen recently: a bar in Marietta, Georgia, claims its beer is cheaper than gasoline. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Jobs are coming back, wages are rising, stock markets are hitting record highs. In many ways, the US economy is booming. And yet as we officially enter the holiday season, consumer confidence is at its lowest level in a decade

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • China says it will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course

    China's vice commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Wednesday there are still many concerns for foreign trade, especially for struggling smaller exporters, and China will introduce a new round of measures to stabilise it in due course. There is still much pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in foreign trade in particular, Ren told a news briefing in Beijing. China's exports have repeatedly beaten expectations this year on strong overseas demand, helping to drive economic growth.

  • Uh-oh, another U.S. inflation gauge shows prices soaring at fastest pace in 31 years

    Another key barometer of the cost of living showed inflation rising at the fastest pace in 31 years, underscoring a growing problem for the financial well-being of households and the broader U.S. economy.

  • Fact-check: Will Biden's Build Back Better Plan negatively impact inflation?

    Jen Psaki is incorrect in saying no economist thinks that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better safety net bill will boost inflation.

  • Pakistan e-commerce platform Daraz aims to beef up as Amazon eyes market

    Pakistan's largest e-commerce retail platform Daraz aims to host up to 300,000 small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in two years, its CEO said, as the firm seeks to bolster its position in its home market in the face of potential competition from global giant Amazon. E-commerce growth in the country of 220 million is yet to take off fully, like in neighbouring India where the market features retail heavyweights such as Amazon and Walmart and large local platforms run by India's Reliance and Tata groups. Daraz, founded in 2012 in Pakistan and acquired by Chinese giant Alibaba in 2018, has 100,000 SMEs in Pakistan on its platform.

  • Thanksgiving food for thought: Nearly 20 million Americans don’t have enough to eat

    Pandemic stimulus programs and increased federal spending on food benefits have helped lower rates of food insecurity.

  • Will Cost-of-Living Raises Be Higher This Year?

    It's not a secret the cost of living has risen substantially this year thanks to rampant inflation. In October, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the cost of common goods, pointed to a 6.2% increase from the previous year. For context, the typical rate of inflation is usually closer to 3% a year.

  • Japan's service prices rise for 8th straight month as freight cost spikes

    The prices Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 1.0% in October from a year earlier, their eighth straight month of gains and a sign inflationary pressure was building due to higher global commodity costs. The services producer price index hit 105.4 in October, the highest since November 2001, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Thursday. But the gain was far smaller than an 8.0% spike in wholesale goods inflation in October, suggesting slow wage growth will moderate any rise in consumer prices.

  • Building back on bets is a gamble America can't afford

    The magnitude of what’s being proposed in the BBBA and the risk of having these bets go bad should not be understated.

  • Whitmer, Michigan lawmakers must agree on how to spend billions in federal aid

    Michigan has more than $8 billion in COVID-19 aid, with billions more in infrastructure money on the way. But deciding how to spend it will take time.

  • U.S. jobless claims plunge to 199,000, lowest in 52 years

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

  • Millions set aside for homelessness projects, affordable housing in Pierce County budget

    “What we’ve been doing hasn’t worked well enough. So let’s try something different.”