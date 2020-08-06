UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium: Daily Mail newspaper

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will slap a quarantine on arrivals from Belgium after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

The Mail said ministers were expected to approve the quarantine at a meeting shortly.

"We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review and publish a weekly update on www.gov.uk to update passengers if significant changes in the incidence of COVID-19 are identified," a spokeswoman for the transport ministry said.

The United Kingdom has recently imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain and Luxembourg.





(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)