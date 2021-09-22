UK and South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap deal

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Blackburn
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and South Korea have agreed to swap over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with each other, with the UK sending a first batch of Pfizer shots in the coming weeks and Korea returning the same volume by the end of the year.

Britain said it would send Pfizer doses which it does not immediately need, so they can be used more quickly in South Korea.

"By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximise their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK's vaccine programme," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

