UK spy chief lists China, Russia, Iran as top threats

·2 min read


The United Kingdom's spy chief on Tuesday said China, Russia and Iran are three of the biggest threats to Britain.

Richard Moore, the chief of the U.K. Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, said China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism represent the "big four" security issues British spies are currently facing, according to The Associated Press.

He said China, an "authoritarian state with different values than ours," dispatches "large-scale espionage operations" against the U.K. and its allies while also making efforts to "distort public discourse and political decision-making," according to the AP. Moore also said China sells technology overseas that allows for a "web of authoritarian control" globally.

On Russia, Moore said the U.K. is still facing "an acute threat" from the country, pointing to killing attempts Moscow has reportedly made and cyberattacks it has deployed an attempt to interfere in the democratic elections of foreign countries.

"We and our allies and partners must stand up to and deter Russian activity which contravenes the international rules-based system," Moore said, according to the AP.

The MI6 chief said Iran uses the militant group Hezbollah to create political disorder in other countries. He called the group "a state within a state," according to the AP.

Moore's comments, his first public speech since assuming the role of MI6 chief in October 2020, were made at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

He also said it is time for spies in Britain to stop being so secretive and turn to technology firms for assistance in the cybersecurity arms race, the AP reported. He argued that with developing technology and the possibility of artificial intelligence becoming disruptive, British spies must "become more open to stay secret."

Moore noted that spies in the U.K. are "pursuing partnerships with the tech community to help develop world-class technologies to solve our biggest mission problems" in an effort to keep in pace with the change.

"Unlike Q in the Bond movies, we cannot do it all in-house," he added, making a reference to the MI6 gadget-maker in the James Bond movies.

He called working with the private sector a "sea change" for MI6, according to the AP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Suspicion and sacrifice as fighting spreads

    Ethiopians tell the BBC they are willing to give up their lives to defend their country against rebels.

  • U.S. fears Iran won’t scale back to 2015 nuclear deal

    U.S. officials have extremely low expectations as world powers resume negotiations with Iran to curb its nuclear program, believing the Iranians aren't yet ready to negotiate seriously, Axios is told.Driving the news: Senior officials in the U.S. intelligence community have assessed the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, thinks of his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, as a weak accommodationist who negotiated a bad deal with the U.S. and other world powers in 2015.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

    Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a “draft.” It remained unclear whether that represented an opening gambit by Iran's new president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal that saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

  • Putin warns West: Moscow has 'red line' about Ukraine, NATO

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about NATO drills near its borders.

  • MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

    China, which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation" by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday. MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues facing Britain's spies in an unstable world where both countries and illicit organizations are racing to exploit fast-changing information technology.

  • Iran: 'No way' to return to nuclear deal without lifting of sanctions

    Iran's foreign minister said there is "no way" to return to the 2015 nuclear deal unless the United States lifts the Trump-era sanctions imposed after the former president pulled the U.S. from the agreement in 2018.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a statement on Monday as Tehran reenters negotiations for rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after a roughly six-month delay.Washington and...

  • Cyber Monday Misses Estimates on Short Supply, Weak Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Final sales for Cyber Monday fell short of estimates and didn’t surpass last year’s record as lackluster sales and scarce inventory kept shoppers from breaking out their credit cards during the start of the holiday shopping season. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateU.S. shoppers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, according to A

  • More than 100 former members of Afghan security forces killed or missing: Human Rights Watch

    More than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces have been killed or gone missing since the Taliban takeover in August, a report from Human Rights Watch released Tuesday showed.The report, titled "'No Forgiveness for People Like You,' Executions and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan under the Taliban," discovered more than 100 killings and at least 47 disappearances in just four provinces from Aug. 15 to Oct. 30.The people include...

  • Attack on Ukraine would be costly, NATO warns Moscow

    Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's intentions for massing troops on the border of the former Soviet republic. The West has already shown that it can wield economic, financial and political sanctions against Moscow, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of talks of the alliance's foreign ministers in the Latvian capital Riga.

  • China to donate 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

    China has pledged to donate 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa as the world grapples with the unequal distribution of the shots between rich and poor countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise Monday in a video speech to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation.

  • Tanzania: Seven die in Zanzibar after eating poisonous turtle meat

    The meat is a delicacy for some in Tanzania but the authorities have now banned its consumption.

  • America First Party candidate Bradley Lanning announces bid Congress, setting up GOP primary against Fitzpatrick

    America First candidate Bradley Lanning announces campaign, will challenge Fitzpatrick in primary

  • A QAnon follower wrote an open letter to Trump complaining that the movement's predictions kept turning out to be false

    Donny Warren wrote about his frustration that a date on which supposed Satan-worshipping elites would be arrested had not materialized.

  • Trump Was ‘Fact Free’ During Briefings, Says Former National Intelligence Director

    "For the Intelligence Community, the Trump transition was far and away the most difficult in its historical experience with briefing new presidents," a new CIA report said

  • Column: The hypocrisy of Democrats' 'Build Back Better' bill giving the rich a colossal tax cut

    No matter how you slice it, giving a huge tax cut to the super-rich is a weird thing to do when you've been claiming that the solution to our problems is simply getting the rich to "pay their fair share."

  • Philippine leader Duterte's preferred successor quits presidential race

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls. Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision. "I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.

  • Trump reportedly personally urged allies to stop Biden's certification hours before Jan. 6 riot

    Trump reportedly personally urged allies to stop Biden's certification hours before Jan. 6 riot

  • Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said the investigators looking into the Trump Organization could 'indict Donald Trump tomorrow' and be successful

    Cohen said he had supplied "thousands and thousands" of documents to the prosecutors and that other witnesses have been roped into the investigation.

  • Republican Dismisses Vaccine on Fox News, Praises It on CNN in Breathtaking Flip Flop

    Rep. Nancy Mace touted natural immunity on one network but called herself a "proponent of vaccination" on another the very same day

  • Trump called aides hours before Capitol riot to discuss how to stop Biden victory

    Sources tell Guardian Trump pressed lieutenants at Willard hotel in Washington about ways to delay certification of election result Trump on the afternoon of 6 January. Multiple sources described Trump’s involvement in the effort to subvert the election result. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Hours before the deadly attack on the US Capitol this year, Donald Trump made several calls from the White House to top lieutenants at the Willard hotel in Washington and talked about ways to stop