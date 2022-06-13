UK staff try to boost productivity – by working a four-day week

work four days a week

A shorter week with no loss of pay seemed like a great idea during the strains of lockdown, when Samantha Losey was working “soul-destroying” 80-hour weeks.

But after her communications company Unity was picked out of 500 applicants to join the world’s biggest four-day working week pilot, which kicked off last Monday, the managing director began to get cold feet. The agency had just had an influx of new clients, and Losey felt this might not be the best time to test out such a radical idea after all.

“I thought ‘we’re not ready, we can’t do it, but I’m going to try because we said we were going to try’ – we will pull out right away [if it doesn’t work],” she says of the six-month, nationwide experiment involving 70 businesses and 3,000 staff. Losey’s first week has been total chaos.

“We did our best to be as prepared as possible, but I think we were always going to hit snagging issues – that first day with half of the team out after the Jubilee weekend, it was challenging to get everything coordinated the way we wanted. We had the wrong team off, stuff went awry — it was deeply chaotic,” Losey admits.

“On a couple of accounts we had the whole team, bar one person, out. Things are often urgent [in this industry]. We've told staff this is a privilege not a right – on Tuesday when they were all in the office so early, I saw that they wanted to make this work.”

Losey is hoping things will get easier as her team adapts to the shorter week. She puts the odds on Unity making it to the end of the six-month trial at 60pc.

It poses the wider question of whether a four-day week will ever become a reality in the UK, as employers question the idea at such an early stage.

The goal is to prove that cutting hours can boost employees’ productivity. At 36.5 hours, the UK puts in one of the longest working weeks in Europe, though productivity lags behind international rivals.

Unity has handed out mini-traffic lights for staff’s desks so less time is wasted on small talk. Putting it on ‘red’ sends colleagues a message to steer clear as it’s “heads down time”.

Another suggested way of boosting productivity – working for 52 minutes, then taking a 17 minute break – has been harder to implement. Such methods will be put to the test over the coming months and, if they do boost productivity, the rewards could be huge.

Losey’s wobbly start doesn’t mean she is opposed to the idea. “There's a weird Victorian mill owner concept of what working hard means, which is deeply linked to how much time you put in,” she says, arguing most staff now want a less traditional working life. “Everyone is biting my hand off about it [the four-day work week]. It’s been amazing for recruitment.”

But her experience shows how challenging letting staff work for just four days, with no loss to pay, could be in practice. For many businesses, it simply isn’t practical.

Alex Fleming, who oversees northern Europe for recruiting giant Adecco, says the pilot’s success will depend not just on output but also on trust. Productivity needs to increase, and bosses need to trust staff to put in the extra effort when they are working.

But regardless of how the pilot pans out, the idea has already caught the imagination of thousands of employees across the country. “People will start to ask for it more and more,” Fleming predicts.

More than 50pc of companies are open to ditching the traditional working pattern, according to a survey by Be The Business last year, while job vacancies show a clear trend towards shorter weeks. Data from job board CV Library shows postings for roles offering a four-day work week with no pay loss have shot up 90pc year-on-year. Even big companies are paying attention: at least one FTSE 100 company is closing in on plans to test a shorter week at one overseas office.

It is no surprise workers would back fewer days on the grind. While bosses might be finding the change stressful, employees involved in the current pilot are embracing their new life.

Susan Terblanche, a 38-year-old finance executive at Charity Bank, says that as a busy mum she doesn’t usually get much time for herself. Working a shorter week under the pilot, however, allows her to “spend time with a good book, doing some personal admin or even take on a new personal hobby like sewing”.

Terblanche’s colleague Claire Springett, a 36-year-old analyst, adds that the shorter week allows her to “spend time more time with my girls and husband doing the things that we love the most like visiting the coast – it’s having perfect days like that with my family which will motivate me and everyone to give this their all.”

It is not just those working in offices who are enjoying a different lifestyle. Luke Platten, who runs Platten’s Fish and Chips in Norfolk, says adopting the pilot means his team can now “celebrate life’s milestones without having to miss out like so many in the hospitality industry”.

The idea that people might work better by working less is even being taken seriously by the Government. While it might once have been dismissed as nonsense, sources involved in the pilot note a shift in tone. It is being run by academics from Cambridge and Oxford universities, Boston College, the Autonomy think tank and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign.

The Tories have previously argued such proposals, which Labour pledged to introduce if Jeremy Corbyn won the 2019 general election, would weaken Britain’s economy and put jobs at risk.

But a letter sent last week from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to the 4 Day Week Campaign, seen by The Telegraph, says the idea “may work well for some” and “the Government does not believe there can be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to work arrangements”. A meeting between the two sides is understood to be imminent.

But there could be unintended consequences. As the Government focuses on levelling up, a report from the Social Market Foundation last year warned those most likely to benefit from fewer hours were “higher earners, senior professionals and male”, conferring a “degree of elitism” to the four-day week.

Meanwhile, cutting hours is likely to be controversial as bosses complain attitudes to work have already become too soft post-pandemic. Many businesses are struggling and a shorter week could prove disastrous.

For now, chances of any widespread switch in the UK feel remote. After a chaotic first week, Losey will be hoping the coming months get easier.