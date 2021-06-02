UK to start talks with Pacific trade bloc that rivals the EU in size

Liz Truss

Liz Truss, the Trade Secretary, has vowed to shift Britain’s “economic centre of gravity” to fast-growing Asia after taking a stride towards entering a huge Pacific rim free trade bloc that aims to rival the European Union in size.

The 11 nations in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (​CPTPP) have agreed to start talks with the UK, which has made the bloc a top target in its post-Brexit trade strategy.

Negotiations will begin within weeks after Britain has published its approach, economic assessment and consultation response, the Department for International Trade revealed.

Allowing the UK to join the bloc - whose members include Australia, Canada and Japan - would boost its combined GDP close to that of the European Union, according to Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The deal would help create another trade superpower able to compete with Brussels without the same level of constrain on member countries' actions.

Excellent news that #CPTPP nations have agreed 🇬🇧 accession process will commence to join this dynamic free trade area of 11 countries.



We'll present our plans to Parliament in the coming weeks before starting negotiations.👇



🇦🇺🇧🇳🇨🇦🇨🇱🇯🇵🇲🇾🇲🇽🇳🇿🇵🇪🇸🇬🇻🇳🇬🇧 https://t.co/SMH0LKATEY — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 2, 2021

The ​CPTPP also includes Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam, with the huge free trade area accounting for 13pc of global GDP. The deal removes 95pc of tariffs between members, but unlike the EU it does not seek to create a single market or customs union.

Ms Truss said that membership is a “huge opportunity” for the UK to tap rapidly growing countries.

She said: “It will help shift our economic centre of gravity away from Europe towards faster-growing parts of the world, and deepen our access to massive consumer markets in the Asia-Pacific.

“We would get all the benefits of joining a high-standards free trade area, but without having to cede control of our borders, money or laws.”

The UK is seeking to move negotiations forward as quickly as possible, officials said, after CPTPP members formally agreed to starting the joining process. Around £110bn of the UK's trade was with CPTPP countries in 2019 - approximately 8pc of the country's total.

The CPTPP deal came into force in late 2018 and Britain formally applied to join the bloc in February.

The UK is also continuing separate trade talks with a number of members such as Australia and New Zealand, while ministers are also eyeing deals with India and the Gulf states.

The pact's members said: “The United Kingdom’s potential membership would support the mutual interests, common values and commitment to upholding the rules-based trading system shared by the members of the CPTPP.”

A deal with the UK “would also promote market-oriented principles and help to counter protectionism and the use of unjustified trade restrictive measures”, they added.