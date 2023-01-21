UK steel industry a whisker away from collapse - Unite

Marc Ashdown - Business Correspondent, BBC News
·2 min read
(File photo) Tata Steel works in Port Talbot, South Wales, pictured in 2016
(File photo) Tata Steel works in Port Talbot, South Wales, pictured in 2016

The UK steel industry, which supports thousands of jobs, is "a whisker away from collapse", the Unite union says.

It has written a letter to Business Secretary Grant Shapps seeking an urgent meeting to push for more support.

Unite has accused the government of taking "little meaningful action" to help the industry, leaving the sector "at breaking point".

The government said the success of the steel industry is a priority.

In the letter, Steve Turner, Unite's assistant general secretary, said there were a number of issues causing the industry problems.

These included "crippling energy costs, carbon taxes, lost markets, lower demand, and open market access for imported steel".

Writing to Mr Shapps on behalf of two other unions as well - Community and GMB - Mr Turner said the challenges faced by manufacturers like British Steel, Tata Steel, and Liberty Steel were the consequences of "direct actions by your government that have... significantly undermined UK plant competitiveness in global markets".

"With little meaningful action on the part of government in areas of UK procurement policy, energy pricing support, green energy generation or support for investment in new plant and technologies, the industry is at breaking point," Mr Turner added.

"We are, in the words of many, 'a whisker away from collapse'".

He said UK steel "employs tens of thousands of skilled workers and hundreds of apprentices", and asked for an urgent meeting to discuss "current and future government policy" to support the sector.

It has been reported that the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is poised to grant a £300m funding package for British Steel.

The money has not been confirmed by the Treasury, but the BBC understands it would depend on the firm's Chinese owners, Jingye, investing in greener technology.

Responding to the letter, a spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the government recognised "the vital role that steel plays within the UK economy, supporting local jobs and economic growth".

It said it was "committed to securing a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector," adding that Mr Shapps "considers the success of the steel sector a priority and continues to work closely with industry to achieve this".

Commenting on the proposed funding package for British Steel, Labour's Shadow Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said the UK steel sector has been left "on the brink" as a result of the government's failure to come up with long-term solutions.

"Endless sticking plaster solutions from the Conservatives have left our UK steel sector on the brink," said Mr Reynolds.

"Instead of finding a long-term solution, successive Conservative governments have lurched from crisis and bailouts with no plan to keep UK steel internationally competitive or deliver a return on taxpayers investment."

Recommended Stories

  • Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

    Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as a 2-0 defeat at West Ham pushed Everton closer to relegation on Saturday."I'm okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps," said Klopp.

  • 'Follower' of late collaborator Stremousov detained in Kyiv Oblast, SBU says

    A "protégé" of the late pro-Kremlin collaborator Kirill Stremousov has been detained in Kyiv Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Jan. 20.

  • Former LSU, Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announces next step

    Gilbert is heading to Nebraska after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Joins Other Allies in New Military Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- The US became the latest Ukraine ally to announce weapons donations to Ukraine before Friday, when defense ministers from several nations will gather at Ramstein Air Base in Germany for an event hosted by the US defense chief. Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock Resigna

  • UK prime minister fined for not wearing seatbelt in Instagram video

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined on Friday for not wearing a seatbelt while filming a video discussing an economic program. The Lancashire Police, located in northern England, tweeted that the department issued a “fixed penalty” to a 42-year-old man from London following the circulation of a video on social media showing him…

  • Wind scores two as Wolfsburg put six past Freiburg

    Danish forward Jonas Wind scored two first-half goals as in-form Wolfsburg romped to a 6-0 hammering of high-flying Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom rocketed a strike high into the Schalke goal in the 27th minute for his seventh league goal of the campaign.

  • Consulting Pay: What MBAs Earned In 2022

    B-school grads are seeing rising MBA pay in consulting, along with enticing perks, and increased opportunities. In consulting, organizations are still racking up record revenue. On the horizon, a reckoning is coming – a disruption that may favor undergraduates and specialists and leave MBAs behind and that may well impact MBA pay in consulting.

  • Georgia TE Arik Gilbert announces transfer destination

    Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arik Gilbert, who played his freshman season at LSU, is transferring for the second time in his career.

  • 9 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Aldi

    Grab a quarter and head to Aldi to try out these editor favorites.

  • America in Decline? World Thinks Again.

    Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.

  • Russia country profile

    Provides an overview of Russia, including key events and facts about this major world power.

  • Man found dead after cardiac arrest call. Someone killed him, NC police say.

    Officers arrived at the home and quickly determined the man was a homicide victim.

  • A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.

    The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.

  • Jared Kushner Reportedly Got into ‘Screaming Matches’ With Donald Trump Over His 2020 Election Fraud Claims

    Jared Kushner was Donald Trump’s most trusted adviser in the White House, but they did not agree when it came to the 2020 presidential election. Chris Whipple’s new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, is revealing how rocky things got behind closed doors after the former president claimed the election […]

  • Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPatriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev

  • Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

    White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization. Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses".

  • McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is pressing for Democrats to come to the bargaining table and begin negotiations to address the nation’s debt limit, as he faces pressures within his party to make good on significant fiscal reform. McCarthy called on the White House to start discussions this week. But as both sides gear up for the…

  • Ron DeSantis Is Deeply Invested In Florida's Regression. This Is Why Everyone In America Should Wake Up

    It looks like Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-critical race theory crusade continues. Most recently, his Florida administration made the decision to veto a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies.

  • Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

    Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The mov

  • Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

    When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. Just one example of tech's response: Software giant Microsoft is the latest big companies to announce thousands of job cuts, around 10,000. CEO Satya Nadella said the software giant was "seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."