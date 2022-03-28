UK to 'strain every last sinew' to get N.Ireland protocol deal, minister says

Weekly cabinet meeting in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brandon Lewis
    British politician (born 1971)

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will "strain every last sinew" to reach agreement with the European Union on overhauling Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements before considering suspending parts of the deal, its minister for the region said on Monday.

Britain and the EU have been trying for months to solve an impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol, the trading rules for the British-run region which London signed up to but now says are unworkable.

Britain has long threatened to trigger Article 16 of the deal that allows either side to unilaterally stop implementing parts of the protocol. Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said the safeguard measures were "on the table" but that the British government's preference was not to have to use them.

"Our focus has to be and it rightly is - for myself, the foreign secretary and the prime minister - on resolving these issues by agreement with the EU," Lewis told a parliamentary committee in London.

"We will strain every last sinew we can to get that agreement. I fully appreciate we are not seeing anything like the flexibility or pragmatism that I think is required in order to resolve these issues, but we will continue to work on that."

The EU offered a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland last October. Lewis said there was "a real issue" that the mandate EU negotiators have been given by the bloc's national leaders is preventing them from improving their offer.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

    Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday. The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

  • Nobel Peace Prize-winner's paper closes amid Russia pressure

    Russia’s leading independent newspaper has suspended operations under pressure from the authorities

  • Zelensky opens door to making neutral status part of peace deal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that his country would consider neutral status as part of a peace deal if such an agreement was guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum."Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point," Zelensky said, according to Reuters.Zelensky also said that his country was considering using Russian language in...

  • Biden summons history in sweeping call for renewed alliance of democracies

    President seeks to re-establish US as a leader in global affairs after years of Trump-led disengagement Joe Biden delivers a speech in the courtyard of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Saturday. Photograph: Piotr Molęcki/East News/REX/Shutterstock In a speech in Poland on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden indicated his intent to re-position the US as a leader in global affairs after four years of disengagement during the Trump administration. It is not a task many thought Biden would so firml

  • Shanghai herds Covid patients into quarantine centres as hospitals buckle

    Shanghai has begun herding Covid patients into vast quarantine centres as rare images emerged of hospital wards overflowing with patients in the locked down city of 26 million people

  • 3 teens arrested after 15-year-old boy shot & killed near Beale Street, officials say

    Three teenagers are behind bars after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near Beale street on March 4, according to officials.

  • France's Macron condemns 'violent' rivals as he campaigns in Dijon

    French President and re-election candidate Emmanuel Macron slams his rivals "who lose their nerve by being violent, by being insulting", as he visits a high school in Dijon as part of his election campaign. His comments come following the rally of far-right rival Eric Zemmour, during which Zemmour's supporters allegedly chanted "Killer Macron" as the anti-immigration former TV pundit criticised the government for letting foreign criminals into the country.

  • Nobel Prize Winning Newspaper Forced to Shut Under Putin’s War Crackdown

    SERGEI GUNEYEVRussia’s Nobel prize winning newspaper Novaya Gazeta has announced it would suspend publication until the end of Vladimir Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine. A new law, rubber stamped by parliament this month, banned reporters from telling the truth about the invasion of Ukraine and even using the word “war.” Journalists can be jailed for up to 15 years for violating the draconian law, forcing many Western media outlets to cease reporting from the country. Some independent broadcasters

  • Meet Las Marias, the twin sisters representing Arizona on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

    Sisters Maria Isabel and Maria Teresa of Nogales, Arizona, are contestants on NBC's 'American Song Contest' hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

  • Lockheed Martin takes big step towards winning Canada jet race

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Monday, in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract. The move indicates Canada - under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages - is closer to making a decision that has dragged out for more than a decade. "This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Tassi said.

  • Armed man shot, killed by officers early Saturday morning, Canton police say

    Officers shot and killed and armed man early Saturday morning, Canton police said.

  • Taiwan sees Ukraine war helping Chinese yuan's internationalisation

    The war in Ukraine and Russia's effective exclusion from the global currency system could be an opportunity for China to raise the profile of its currency in a challenge to the U.S. dollar, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday. Russia has said it is counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, and will use Chinese yuan from its foreign exchange reserves after the sanctions blocked its access to its U.S. dollars and euros reserves. Taking questions in parliament, National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong said China had always wanted a way to throw off the domination of the U.S. dollar, and the war could boost the use of the yuan.

  • Taliban reversal on girls’ education derails US plan for diplomatic recognition

    Joint event had been planned ahead of Doha Forum that would have set process in motion to grant group diplomatic recognition Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the ministry of education in Kabul, on Saturday, demanding that high schools be reopened for girls. Photograph: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images The US was poised to set the Taliban on the path to diplomatic recognition before the plan was derailed by the Afghan rulers’ sudden U-turn on a promise to allow girls’ e

  • Roman Abramovich 'poisoned' at peace negotiations with Ukraine

    Roman Abramovich reportedly survived an alleged poisoning attempt earlier this month.

  • PETA president offers $5,000 reward for information on Central Kentucky cat killer

    The cat died after being shot with a 6-inch hunting dart near the family’s home, according to local animal care and control officials.

  • Uber's rise threatened to kill taxicabs. Why its New York City deal signals surrender.

    Uber's decision to display the whereabouts of yellow taxis in New York City is a big step back from the ride-hailing company's old business model.

  • Oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators may have been poisoned

    Oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators may have been poisoned

  • Zurich Insurance removes Z symbol after letter used to show support for Ukraine war

    Zurich Insurance has removed its Z logo from social media after the letter became a symbol of support in Russia for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The company said it was removing the logo - a white Z on a blue background - because it did not want to be misinterpreted as supporting Russia in the conflict. Moscow has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation."

  • Gas station workers win back pay after Tennessee boss skirts overtime rules, feds say

    The employer altered time sheets to avoid paying staff overtime, feds say.

  • Everyone needs this Nintendo Switch accessory by BigBlue, and it’s down to $38

    Did you know there’s an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We’re not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all … The post Everyone needs this Nintendo Switch accessory by BigBlue, and it’s down to $38 appeared first on BGR.