UK student built ‘Tomahawk missile’ drone for IS in his bedroom

An “explosive” drone built for Islamic State (IS) using a 3D printer has been seen for the first time after a student was found guilty of engaging with terrorists.

PhD student Mohamad Al Bared was handed a guilty verdict at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday on a single count of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts to benefit a proscribed terrorist organisation. He was remanded in custody and told he may face a life term when he is sentenced on Nov 27.

The mechanical engineering graduate used a 3D printer to make the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which was capable of delivering a bomb or chemical weapon for Isis terrorists, at his Coventry home.

The 27-year-old denied being a supporter of IS or its aims, having told jurors that he had no plans to assist it in any way and that he made a drone for his own research purposes.

Al Bared was a University of Birmingham PhD student at the time of his arrest - West Midlands CTU/PA

Al Bared, who was studying at Birmingham University and specialised in laser-drilling, also claimed to have researched IS to argue against its aims with others at a mosque.

But prosecutors said it was clear from encrypted online chats and other digital material that he supported IS, intended to make a “single-use” video-transmitting fixed-wing drone for terrorist purposes and to travel to Africa via Turkey.

Adjourning sentence after Al Bared was convicted, Judge Paul Farrer KC said: “The court is going to have to consider whether the appropriate sentence is one of life imprisonment.

“You have been convicted of an offence of the utmost gravity.

“A long prison sentence is the inevitable consequence of that, but the length and nature of that sentence is a matter for careful consideration.”

The UAV was found in a bedroom when Al Bared was arrested in January this year.

'We suggest it was being manufactured to deliver a bomb', said the prosecution - West Midlands CTU/PA

Opening the Crown’s case in August, at the start of a five-week trial, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC told the court: “Police found a drone. They also found material suggesting this defendant supported Islamic State, a terrorist organisation.”

The court was told that Al Bared, who lived with his parents, was arrested at the same time the raid took place and had a mobile phone that police also seized.

After showing the drone, which was contained in a large see-through plastic bag, to the jury, the prosecutor said it possessed landing gear and a small digital camera.

“It had all the components required for it to fly,” Ms Heeley added. “We suggest it was being manufactured to deliver a bomb ... to fly into IS enemy territory and deliver a chemical weapon or some other kind of device.”

During the opening day of the trial, Ms Heeley also told how Al Bared had filled in an IS application form and set up a UK-registered company to help plans for future foreign travel.

Written material suggesting the drone was “somewhat inspired by the design of the Tomahawk missile” was also put before the jury, in what the prosecution said was Al Bared describing his build process.

Ms Heeley said of the evidence found on an electronic device, which also included references to fuses, mechanical detonators and an “explosive” head: “He is literally reporting back to someone about what it is that he is doing.

“What drone for legitimate use needs an explosive head?

“What does need an explosive head is a drone that has been designed on a missile.”

Al Bared researched ‘sarin and ricin’

Alistair Webster KC, Al Bared’s barrister, made an opening speech that claimed his client had studied IS-linked material, including video of beheadings, because he wanted to “debate” against the terror group’s views.

Mr Webster said: “He accepts that he is fascinated by Islamic State and its mindset, but rather than supporting it he wanted to argue against it, in the mosque, online.”

But Al Bared was described by anti-terror officers as someone with an extremist mindset who intended to cause mass casualties.

Commenting on the investigation, Det Ch Supt Mark Payne, the commander of the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit, said of Al Bared: “He has built in his home address, using a 3D printer, a drone.

“He has then researched chemicals including sarin and ricin and mustard gas.

“It is our clear view that this man was very, very dangerous, that he was building something that was a weapon to be used to deliver chemicals to cause harm to people who didn’t share his extremist views.

“This is clearly somebody who had a terrorist mindset.”

