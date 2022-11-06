UK student charged with assault, accused of yelling racial slurs at student desk clerk

The University of Kentucky is investigating a “disturbing” incident which occurred early Sunday morning on campus at Boyd Residence Hall where a woman physically assaulted and spouted racial slurs at a student desk clerk.

A video of an intoxicated young woman resisting and physically assaulting a student desk worker inside the residence hall was posted on social media. The student is seen beginning to say racial slurs toward the woman, and continues to sing and taunt others with the use of racial slurs.

She also made additional derogatory comments, according to video, which features explicit language.

The victim of the incident posted about the incident on her own Instagram. She said she is a UK student and desk clerk at the dorm.

Early this morning, a disturbing incident was captured on video in a residence hall. The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022

An arrest has been made. We are conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022

this is the incident in question. pic.twitter.com/1nu35SBaFe — arabellé (@astbellaa) November 6, 2022

“This girl, she walked in about 1-o-clock or 1:15, somewhere around that time. She did not look like a resident so I did not open the door,” the victim said in a video posted to her Instagram story. “But when she came in she stumbled across the front desk and came in and started to talk to the elevator.”

She said it is protocol that when someone appears drunk, clerks are required to call a resident advisor and have them come to file a report, and to make sure the student gets to where they need to be safely.

“I reach my head out of the clerk office desk and say ‘Are you OK?’” the victim said in the video she posted. At that point, the victim said the other student repeatedly called her a racial slur.

Police were called to the scene, where the 22-year-old woman — identified in police documents as “Jane Doe” — was arrested.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, the woman was charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She still hadn’t been identified as anything other than “Jane Doe” in official records as of Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet from the university, officials said the safety of their students was their top priority and more details would be released as they learn more.

UK President Eli Capilouto released a statement on Sunday afternoon and said the Office of Student Conduct is conducting an immediate review. Student success teams are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to the behavior for support, Capilouto said.

He said the student worker and victim involved in the incident acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion. He condemned the behavior of the woman arrested and said it will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

“The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” he wrote.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” Capilouto said.