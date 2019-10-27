UK student left with brain haemorrhage in violent arrest by undercover Hong Kong officers

K said he was heading home from protests when he was attacked by undercover police - Â©2019 CAG Photography Ltd

It’s hard for “K” to pinpoint the exact moment he believes he suffered a brain haemorrhage during a violent arrest by two undercover officers in Hong Kong’s main shopping district at the end of a long day of pro-democracy protests in August.

The Hong Kong teenager, too afraid to be named, has now returned to his studies in the UK, but the memories of that terrifying, humid night – a blur of batons repeatedly striking his head, back and arms as his body was slammed to the ground, hands tied with plastic cuffs, still haunt him.

Recently turned 19, he claims the officers did not identify themselves or offer a reason for his arrest as they carted him off to the notorious San Uk Ling detention centre and denied him timely legal and medical assistance. Regular nosebleeds are now a reminder of his physical and mental trauma.

During nearly five months of civil unrest that have rocked the city of 7.5 million, K’s experience is not isolated.

Protesters, lawyers, educators, politicians have made multiple allegations against the police of excessive force, abuse of power and a collapse of accountability as unidentifiable officers, their badges hidden, appear to breach the city’s law and their own rules of conduct.

Since mass protests began in June over an extradition bill that has since been scrapped, police have arrested more than 2,500 protesters and fired almost 5,000 rounds of tear gas, often engulfing innocent bystanders. Rubber bullets and water cannons are now the norm on the streets of the financial hub.

During its botched handling of unrest that has snowballed into a wide demand for freedoms, the government has hidden behind the police, pushing embattled officers onto the frontlines, and locking them into a spiral of heavy-handed tactics to counter escalating frustration and violence.

Once considered Asia’s finest, the force is now openly feared and reviled by much of the public. Cases like K’s have fueled cries for an independent commission of inquiry into allegations of police brutality, a demand which has become key to resolving the city’s political meltdown.

On Thursday, Carrie Lam, the territory’s chief executive, said she would not “blindly support” officers accused of violence, only to be immediately slapped down by Beijing, which pledged “unwavering support” for the 30,000-strong force.

Meanwhile public anger is building.

In interviews with the Telegraph, K described how he was resting with a group of protest “frontliners” on a main street in bustling Causeway Bay shortly before 10pm on August 11 when they were suddenly set upon by officers dressed in the black clothes and helmets of the anti-government movement.

Many protesters in the city wear masks to avoid identification by security services Credit: AP More