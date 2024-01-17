UK student severely injured after being hit by car while riding his scooter to classes

A University of Kentucky student who was riding a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle last week reportedly “sustained significant, life-altering injuries” and is now recovering in Michigan, according to a family friend who’s hoping to raise money to support the student.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Avenue of Champions when the driver of a car pulling out of a parking spot on Lexington Avenue did not see the student on the scooter, UK spokesman Jay Blanton said.

The student sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

The UK Police Department and Lexington Fire Department responded. A fire department spokesman said they were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 10. UK said no charges were being pursued in the incident.

Drew Van de Putte was riding his scooter to class when the crash happened, and he suffered “a large laceration running from his forehead to the middle of his head; fractures of the forehead extending into his orbital and sinus cavities; and fractures in multiple thoracic vertebrae,” according to a GoFundMe account set up to support Van de Putte and his family.

The page said he was initially admitted to a trauma unit in Lexington, but an update posted Monday indicated he has since been discharged.

“Again, we are not being specific about his recovery but we will say he is back home in Michigan,” said the statement attributed to his mother, Laura Van de Putte, on the GoFundMe page. “... We are still overwhelmed with all your love, support, encouragement, and prayers. Please keep them coming - the hard part starts now.”

The GoFundMe account was set up by family friend Anna Natushko, who wrote that the Van de Putte family “are the most caring, giving individuals.”

“The first time I met Drew, almost two years ago, he didn’t know who I was, but he gave me the greatest hug! They volunteer in the community,” Van de Putte said. “They are quick to support those in need. Even when they are facing adversity of some sort, they always show up. Mr. Rogers said, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ The family has lived that.

“Now is our time to be the helpers and return the favor to them.”