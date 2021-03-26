UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot

FILE PHOTO: Syringes containing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are seen at the Impfzentrum Basel Stadt vaccination center in Basel
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - One dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers an immune response similar to that generated by infection and could also offer protection from variants to people who have previously had the virus, a British study said on Friday.

Britain in December opted to extend the gap between doses in its vaccine rollout to up to 12 weeks, with officials saying they were confident in their analysis that initial doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines generated some protection.

The study, led by Sheffield and Oxford Universities with support from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, and released as a pre-print on Friday, found 99% of people generate strong immune responses after one dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

It backs up real-world data on Britain's vaccine rollout from a study called SIREN which has found that one shot of either vaccine reduces severe disease.

"SIREN is actually showing very high vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation after a single dose, with the majority of these people having not had infection before. So what we're trying to do is look at the mechanisms for that," Susanna Dunachie of the University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Medicine, told reporters.

"We are seeing T-cell and antibody responses after one dose in people who have not had infection before. So we find that quite reassuring."

The study is the largest real world study on T-cell and antibody responses from Britain's vaccine rollout, and looked at healthcare workers, mainly women, who were given one dose of the Pfizer shot.

The researchers analysed blood samples from 237 people, and found that the antibody and T-cell responses in those who had not previously had COVID-19 resembled those generated by natural infection.

Those who had been previously infected generated a stronger and broader immune response, with a T-cell response that was around six times higher than those who had not been infected.

Thushan de Silva, study author from the University of Sheffield, also said that boosting pre-existing antibody responses could provide protection against coronavirus variants, including the one first discovered in South Africa which has been shown to reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • EU Cautiously Backs Vaccine Curbs That Invite Retaliation

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders gave their guarded support to a plan to restrict vaccine exports after it emerged the bloc sent more shots to the rest of the world than it has given to its own people.As the region’s bumbling vaccine program continues to turn up the pressure on governments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the case for a new, tougher mechanism to secure vaccine supplies pointing to the 77 million shots that companies have shipped out of the bloc, compared with the 62 million that have been administered to EU citizens.The strong-arm tactics, however, risk retaliatory measures that could jeopardize the supply of ingredients and equipment for vaccine plants in Europe - not to mention set back the global effort to contain the coronavirus.“There was a broad sense of agreement that if it needs to be used, and of course we hope it will not be used, broader consequences should be taken into account,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters following an online summit. “Global supply and production chains need to remain intact.”With Europe in the grip of a third wave of infections, the EU and its 27 governments show little sign of being able to boost confidence in their vaccine strategy. The bloc already lags behind the U.S and the U.K in its inoculation rollout, and governments across the continent have announced extensions or tightening of lockdowns as the health situation deteriorates.The global fight for vaccine supplies extended to India. The world’s biggest vaccine exporter has slowed shipments of coronavirus shots to other countries as it expands domestic inoculations. Like in Europe, Indian infections have jumped rapidly over the last month.The worsening outbreak in the EU will likely prompt Germany to classify neighboring France as a high-incidence virus area, which would trigger a negative Covid-19 test requirement for anyone entering from the country. Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested late Thursday that the move is imminent, but said “that doesn’t mean, for example, that there will be border controls.”In the EU’s hard-line on vaccine exports, Von der Leyen sought to shift blame back to manufacturers, singling out AstraZeneca Plc for failing to deliver tens of millions of doses it promised for the first quarter. The commission chief said the company needs to meet its commitments to the EU before it will be allowed to export doses elsewhere.“We could have been much faster if all pharmaceutical companies had fulfilled their contracts,” she told reporters after the meeting. “AstraZeneca has committed to a lower number of doses than was contracted.”Europe has again become a global epicenter of the crisis. More than 25 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and nearly 600,000 people have died from the disease, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.The export-ban plan had met with a cool response from some governments before the talks and while leaders made no attempt to reverse it during the teleconference summit, Merkel was among those suggesting their reluctance to actually wield the new tool.“We’ve agreed with the commission that if companies don’t fulfill their contracts, export restrictions will of course be more likely than when companies do fulfill their contracts with the EU,” the German leader said.The U.K. has been the biggest beneficiary of EU-based vaccine production, purchasing 21 million doses, an EU official said. That accounts for about two-thirds of all the shots administered in the U.K. and makes the British program most exposed to a tougher stance in Brussels.The two sides have been bickering for weeks over supplies and engaged in talks earlier in the week. On Wednesday, they issued a joint statement, saying they were working on ways “to create a win-win situation.”“Europe isn’t a selfish continent,” contrary to what “I read in the press across the Channel,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a dig at the British media.The EU’s underwhelming roll-out has also sparked tensions between the 27 leaders, who spent much of Thursday’s call arguing over how to redistribute a batch of Pfizer Inc. shots that was delivered earlier than originally scheduled.A group of countries led by Austria that had opted out of some Pfizer purchases and based their strategy on Astra’s vaccines are now demanding a bigger chunk from the accelerated batch to make up for the shortfall.“We hope that the blocking of vaccine exports won’t be needed,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters. “But it’s good to have the mechanism in place as a safety measure, just in case.”(Updates with German, Indian details, virus map)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Costco Is Selling the Cutest Potted Lavender Trees

    Spring has sprung at Costco!

  • China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar

    The United States on Thursday imposed what it calls its most significant sanctions to date over the military coup in Myanmar, restricting American dealings with two giant Myanmar military holding companies that dominate much of that country's economy. The sanctions are the latest that the Biden administration and European governments have laid on Myanmar since Feb. 1, when the country's generals seized power on the day a newly elected parliament was due to be sworn in. Thursday's sanctions “target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military’s brutal repression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Black-owned record stores are disappearing while vinyl sales are skyrocketing. Some shop owners say it's a sign of a 'whitewashed' industry.

    The number of Black-owned record stores shrank from hundreds in the '60s to a fraction of that today. Meanwhile, vinyl is now the No. 1-selling pure-album format in the US.

  • Georgia governor signs sweeping election reform bill that will expand early voting and make IDs required for absentee ballots

    The bill expands early voting in most counties, requires voters to submit identifying information for mail ballots, and limits ballot drop boxes.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Biden sets a new goal of the US administering 200 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days

    The United States has administered over 130 million vaccine doses, with 14% of the population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

  • Graham and Monk both Hornets after the deadline; that could make for a tough choice

    Other teams will go after Devonte Graham and Malik Monk, and the Hornets might have to choose between them.

  • High school football coach fired after players used antisemitic terms as play calls

    The players allegedly used ‘Auschwitz,’ ‘rabbi’ and ‘dreidel’ for play calls

  • 'Unseen' Vincent Van Gogh painting fetches £11m at auction

    A Street Scene In Montmartre had previously spent more than 100 years behind closed doors.

  • A paparazzi agency has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle to Meghan Markle

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the photo agency after its photographer took pictures of their son, Archie.

  • Biden press conference: President stirs controversy on border, China and Trump and vows to run in 2024

    Follow the latest updates