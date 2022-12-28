UK’s Sunak Braces for ‘Massive Disruption’ From Planned Strikes
(Bloomberg) -- The UK is bracing for continued “massive disruption” from planned strikes affecting the country’s railways, health service and border controls, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters on Wednesday.
Davies said the government wants the strikes to end, while reiterating the administration’s stance in opposition to double-digit pay rises, which he said would stoke inflation.
