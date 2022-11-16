UK’s Sunak Says He Didn’t Discuss Trade Deal With Biden at G-20
(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he didn’t discuss a prospective trade deal with the US when he met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, suggesting Britain has given up for now on what was once touted as one of the great prizes of Brexit.
“We didn’t discuss the trade deal in particular, but we did discuss our economic partnership,” Sunak told reporters at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
https://t.co/HjEhimRqdy pic.twitter.com/pk00x9qO81
— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) November 16, 2022
