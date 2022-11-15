UK’s Sunak Secures Last-Minute Meeting With China’s Xi at G-20

3
Kitty Donaldson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, becoming the first British prime minister to meet with the Chinese president in almost five years, after a last-minute diplomatic effort at the G-20 summit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In office for just three weeks, Sunak has softened the UK’s approach to China, backing away from his predecessor Liz Truss’s plan to label the Asian country a “threat” to Britain. The meeting with Xi in Bali, Indonesia will give him a chance to discuss how to work together on areas of common concern, while raising objections about Beijing’s human rights record.

“If we want to solve big global challenges like public health, like Russia and Ukraine, fixing the global economy or indeed climate change, it’s important to have a dialog and to engage with China as part of solving those challenges,” Sunak told Sky News. “Our approach to China is one that is very similar to our allies, whether that’s America, Australia and Canada.”

Sunak’s office requested the meeting with Xi, which will be the the first between leaders of the two countries since February 2018, when the Chinese president met with Britain’s then prime minister, Theresa May. May’s successor, Boris Johnson, spoke to Xi by telephone in March 2021.

Truss, who was only in office for seven weeks, had adopted a more hostile stance on China, seeking to designate it as a “threat,” compared with Johnson’s classification of the nation as a “systemic competitor.” Sunak’s foreign policy adviser, John Bew, is updating the Johnson-era integrated security, defense and foreign policy review from 2021 and is expected to report by the end of the year.

‘Drifting Into Appeasement’

After years of deteriorating ties over the involvement of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in UK telecom networks, the treatment by China of Hong Kong dissidents and the Uighur Muslim minority, and China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunak appears keen to reset relations.

That risks angering some members of Sunak’s Conservative Party.

“I am worried that the present prime minister, when he meets Xi Jinping, will be perceived as weak because it now looks like we’re drifting into appeasement with China, which is a disaster as it was in the 1930s and so it will be now,” former Cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith said in a statement. “They only understand strength and strength of purpose. Xi Jinping will see him as a weak leader and that’s how Xi Jinping behaves.”

Tory MP Bob Seely said that while the UK needs to talk to China, “we cannot normalize relations.”

But Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview that “we cannot simply cut off China: we must work to create the space for dialog, challenge and cooperation.”

UK’s Sunak Keeps Option of Sending Arms to Taiwan on the Table

And while the tone may have softened a little, Sunak did tell reporters this week he sees China as “a systemic challenge to our values and interests” as well as “the biggest state-based threat to our economic security.” He also kept the option of sending weapons to Taiwan on the table.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the premier would raise the issue of human rights with Xi. China denies any mistreatment of its citizens.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resume before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. ''We probably played our most complete game today in all three phases,'' Miami defensive end Christian Wilkins said.

  • WATCH: Chinese anti-COVID lockdown protest betrays frustration with severe measures

    Videos from recent months have shown Chinese residents in scuffles with CCP personnel regarding COVID restrictions and enforced testing requirements.

  • China's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources

    SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has begun a new round of job cuts targeted at its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, four sources close to the matter said. The sources said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's six business divisions - platform and content (PCG), which comprises of its video and news platforms, its gaming-focused interactive entertainment department (IEG) and cloud and smart industries group (CSIG). Two of the sources said some staff in IEG were informed last week they were being laid off.

  • Inside Naro, the NYC Tasting Menu Restaurant That Wants to Show Diners a New Side of Korean Food

    Naro is serving up elevated takes on Korean classics not always found in the US.

  • China Committed to Peaceful Path, Xi’s Vice President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the world’s No. 2 economy will stick to a path of peaceful development, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said, remarks that come as Washington and Beijing take early steps to cool tensions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird C

  • Chiang Kai-shek’s Great-Grandson Leads Polls in Key Taiwan Race

    (Bloomberg) -- The great-grandson of former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek leads polls in the race to be the next mayor of Taipei, as the island prepares for local elections that present a key test for President Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plan

  • Eva Mendes's New Ryan Gosling Tattoo Suggests They May Be Married

    Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive.

  • Green Bay Packers release Amari Rodgers, former Clemson football, Knoxville Catholic star

    Former Knoxville Catholic star wide receiver Amari Rodgers was released by the Green Bay Packers Tuesday, Rodgers

  • U.S., Japan and partners mobilise $20 billion to move Indonesia away from coal

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A coalition of countries will mobilise $20 billion of public and private finance to help Indonesia shut coal power plants and bring forward the sector's peak emissions date by seven years to 2030, the United States, Japan and partners said on Tuesday. The Indonesia Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), more than a year in the making, "is probably the single largest climate finance transaction or partnership ever", a U.S. Treasury official told reporters. The Indonesia JETP is based on last year's $8.5 billion initiative to help South Africa more quickly decarbonise its power sector that was launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow by the United States, Britain and European Union.

  • Traditional 60/40 strategy may start to work again for investors, but ‘tightening cycles can be scary,’ Goldman exec says

    The traditional allocation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds may start to work again, after such portfolios were badly hurt this year, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer of public investments at Goldman Sachs Group’s asset management business.

  • Intel hit with $948.8 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict ands plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Ukraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland said an explosion near its eastern border with Ukraine killed two people but didn’t confirm an Associated Press report that cited an unidentified US intelligence official blaming the deaths on two Russian missiles that crossed the border.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadS

  • Reporter says she was knocked off balance when she shouted question about human rights ahead of Biden-Xi meeting

    A White House pool reporter says she was knocked off balance Monday when she tried to shout a question about human rights ahead of a meeting between Biden.

  • New scheme will see 3,000 Indians granted UK visas every year

    Three thousand Indians a year will be granted visas to come to the UK under a new scheme signed off by Rishi Sunak as he seeks to smooth the path for a new trade deal.

  • Democrats spent millions boosting ultra right candidates in midterms. The strategy worked.

    After Democrats poured millions into Republican primaries, their efforts paid off Tuesday, with every one of these boosted candidates losing their race.

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • DeSantis Finally Fires Back at Trump: ‘Check Out the Scoreboard’

    Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesAfter being the target of Donald Trump’s taunts for weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot back with a simple retort: just look at the “scoreboard.”His remarks—at a Tuesday press conference—mark the first time DeSantis, who has left the door open to running for president in 2024, has publicly responded to the personal jabs made by Trump and his allies. “Well, you know, one of the things I’ve learned, like learn in this job is when you’re do, when you're leading, when you’r

  • Drag Queen Barbra Seville Trolls Arizona Loser Kari Lake

    Seville, who called out the Arizona governor candidate for hypocrisy, took inspiration from an iconic Game of Thrones scene.

  • Sean Hannity's Bitter Election Call Of Kari Lake's Defeat Is Something To Watch

    The Fox News host did his disgruntled best to report Katie Hobbs' victory in the Arizona governor's race and was labeled a "hypocrite."