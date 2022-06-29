UK supermarket Tesco says some Heinz products not available due to pricing dispute

Bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, owned by the Kraft Heinz Company, are seen for sale in Queens, New York
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco said on Wednesday some Kraft Heinz products were not available in its stores after the U.S. food producer paused supply due to a dispute over pricing.

"We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers," Tesco said in a statement.

"We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon," it added.

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz it was working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

"We are confident of a positive resolution," they said.

The spat highlights the tension in the sector over who bears the most pain of soaring cost price inflation - manufacturers, retailers or consumers.

Kraft Heinz said that in the challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising - it was looking at ways to provide value for customers "through price, size and packs" without compromising on quality.

UK inflation hit an over 40-year high of 9.1% in May and is forecast to hit double digits.

(Reporting by James Davey and Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    No one knows when or even if the market will fall, but being prepared is always a good defensive strategy.

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Chip exports to Russia plunged by 90% after curbs-U.S. official

    Global exports of semiconductors to Russia have plummeted by 90% since the United States and allies slapped export controls on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday. Raimondo, speaking at an annual Commerce Department conference, also said that controls placed on Russia's aerospace sector were hammering its ability to generate revenue and support military aviation.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Oil Pares Gains As Investors Parse Mixed US Stockpile Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains as a bullish crude inventory report was offset by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetWest Texas Intermediate shed much of its earlier rally to

  • An Uber driver says she ditched her Toyota for a Tesla because her Camry cost $600 a week to fuel compared with $450 for leasing and charging a Model 3

    Uber driver Heidi Barnes told Bloomberg the cost of a tank of gas for her Camry had shot up from $60 to $100.

  • The CEO who decluttered Bed Bath and Beyond's stores is out. We visited one location to see what the transformed shopping experience looks like.

    A store in Rochester, New York had less varied merchandise and looked more organized than in the past.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help reduce gaping deficits, Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for market access. Six months later, no shipments have left, Kenya's avocado society, the East African country's plant health inspectorate and Kakuzi told Reuters.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – June 28

    Memecoins galore as the top meme token Dogecoin breaches the $0.07 barrier while Shiba Inu gains over 34.95% over the weekly chart. Will meme tokens lead the market into gains?

  • Boeing Stock Slides. There Are Reports of 737 MAX Issues.

    A pair of reports appeared to question the safety of 737 MAX jets. Both look like a case of investors reacting before they have context.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Albemarle plans major U.S. lithium processing plant

    PHOENIX, Ariz. (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp plans to build a lithium processing plant in the United States that would produce as much of the electric vehicle battery metal as the entire company produces today, a bullish bet on America's all-electric future, an executive said on Monday. The plan reflects Albemarle's emerging strategy to lead the U.S. lithium renaissance, from mine development to processing to manufacturing types of the metal used to make high-end EV batteries. Eric Norris, head of Albemarle's lithium division, said the company has seen a major shift in the last nine months in the United States with an "unprecedented" number of EV manufacturing plants announced, a harbinger the company believes will fuel a surge in lithium demand.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • If You Buy Now in This Bear-Bull Battle, You May Be Paying Later

    As the markets recently made lows and cemented a bear market, the crowd suddenly became anxious to spend. Traders and investors are desperate to find a reason to go long this market -- turning over every stone for a clue.

  • Pumping gas could lead to a $175 hold to be placed on your card before you even fill up

    Earlier this year, Visa and Mastercard raised the gas station holds limit to $175 from $125. The holds are based on the highest transaction allowed.

  • China Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Sh

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Volkswagen, Siemens, Others Invest Over $700M For Hassle-Free, Cheaper EV Charging

    The White House disclosed that companies are looking to invest over $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Reuters reports. The move could add at least 2,000 jobs and make charging more accessible and affordable. The investments include $450 million earmarked by Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) unit Electrify America and over $250 million by Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) to expand its Grand Prairie, Texas, and Ponoma, California EV charger plants. Related: Volk

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.

  • Coronavirus tally: Daily average of hospitalizations rise to 3-month high, as new cases top 100,000 again

    The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases rose to 108,215 on Monday from 102,818 on Sunday, and has increased 1% from two weeks ago, according to