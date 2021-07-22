UK tech giant founder Mike Lynch can be extradited to US

·2 min read
Mike Lynch leaves High Court in London 25 March 2019
Mike Lynch leaves High Court in London 25 March 2019

The founder of UK software firm Autonomy can be extradited to the US to face charges of conspiracy and fraud, a London court has said.

Mike Lynch sold Autonomy to US computer giant Hewlett Packard (HP) for $8.4bn in 2011.

He denies allegations that he fraudulently inflated the value of Autonomy before the sale.

His lawyer, Chris Morvillo of Clifford Chance, said Dr Lynch was disappointed by the ruling and would appeal.

Dr Lynch has been facing civil charges at the High Court in London, where HP is suing him for damages over the deal. But separately, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is pursuing criminal charges against him.

Judge Michael Snow said he would deliver his ruling in that action without awaiting the civil verdict, saying it was "of limited significance in the case". Dr Lynch was released on bail by the judge in London.

"Dr Lynch is disappointed that the court has ruled against him without waiting for the High Court's judgement in the civil case that examined all these issues," said Mr Morvillo.

"At the request of the US Department of Justice, the court has ruled that a British citizen who ran a British company listed on the London Stock Exchange should be extradited to America over allegations about his conduct in the UK.

"We say this case belongs in the UK. If the home secretary nonetheless decides to order extradition, Dr Lynch intends to appeal."

'Artificially inflated'

The UK's Serious Fraud Office investigated the deal in 2013, before dropping the case two years later because of "insufficient evidence".

Autonomy was founded by Dr Lynch in 1996. It developed software that could extract useful information from "unstructured" sources of data such as phone-calls, emails or video, and then do things such as suggest answers to a call-centre operator or monitor TV channels for words or subjects.

Before it was bought by HP, it had headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge in the UK.

In 2010, about 68% of Autonomy's reported revenues came from the US and elsewhere in the Americas.

HP and US prosecutors allege that Dr Lynch and other former Autonomy executives artificially inflated the software company's revenues and earnings between 2009 and 2011, causing HP to overpay for the firm.

But Dr Lynch has argued that HP used the allegations to cover up its own mismanagement of Autonomy after the 2011 deal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK court rules Autonomy's Lynch can be extradited to face US charges

    LONDON (Reuters) -A British court said on Thursday that Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face charges including securities fraud related to the $11 billion deal. Lynch's lawyer said if Britain's Home Secretary now decides to allow the extradition, Lynch will appeal. Westminster Magistrates Court Appropriate Judge Michael Snow ruled he was satisfied that extradition is compatible with the defendant's rights, and he would send the case to the Home Secretary (Interior Minister) for a decision on whether he is to be extradited.

  • Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California

    New York prison officials have handed over convicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein for transport to California to face sexual assault charges

  • Jetpack Flying School Is Harder Than It Looks—and a Lot More Fun

    Step one, brace for liftoff and launch. Step two, balancing act in mid-air. Step three, come back to Earth with biggest adrenaline rush ever.

  • Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles as 2nd trial looms

    Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles as 2nd trial looms

  • Visa Is Reintroducing Itself With a Multiyear Brand Evolution

    The 60-year-old brand is launching a global marketing campaign that profiles people living their best lives through commerce experiences.

  • Idaho House ethics investigation into Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ behavior is warranted

    This has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with Giddings’ actions and behavior. │ Editorial

  • Harvey Weinstein Enters Not Guilty Plea In First L.A. Court Appearance On Multiple Rape Charges – Update

    UPDATED, 11:18 AM: One day after being extradited to Los Angeles to face rape charges that could see him behind bars for up to 140 years, Harvey Weinstein made his first court appearance in the West Coast case on Wednesday morning. The former movie mogul, already a convicted sex offender due to a successful prosecution […]

  • S&P 500, Dow fall as jobless claims rise; megacaps boost Nasdaq

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes fell on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims hit a two-month high, while a rise in megacap growth stocks offered some support to the technology-heavy Nasdaq. The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 in the week ended July 17.

  • Mandira Bedi: What Hindu scriptures say about women at cremations

    Indian actress Mandira Bedi made news for doing her husband's last rites, generally a male preserve.

  • The genius of the genesis of Les Dawson's mother-in-law joke - The Lost Tapes, review

    In the timeline of 20th-century British comedy, it counts as a historical artefact: written evidence of Les Dawson’s first mother-in-law joke. It appeared in a script for a BBC radio show, produced by the Dawson when he was an unknown. The joke was about his wife but there on the page, in Dawson’s neat script, “wife” had been scratched out and replaced. “My mother-in-law threatened to throw herself in the canal. Hope she doesn’t do anything silly… like changing her mind.” The gags improved after

  • China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by US and allies

    There are concerns that the attack on the tech giant suggests China's cyber-behaviour is escalating.

  • Woman accused of running over and killing service dog

    The woman also allegedly assaulted the dog's owner while she was trying to get away by knocking her down and biting her.

  • Texas Instruments Beats Second-Quarter Goals But Sales Outlook Lags

    Chipmaker Texas Instruments late Wednesday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter. But its sales guidance was below views.

  • Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU's court ruling

    Poland's justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court's ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was "illegal in the light of Polish and European law". Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.

  • Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won't back debt limit boost

    Senate Democrats accused Republicans Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit. In the latest chapter of a broad budget battle likely to linger well into autumn, Democrats reacted after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington's ability to borrow money. The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31.

  • Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president's funeral

    QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which is near Trou-du-Nord, where Moïse was born. Many workers walked hurriedly in a single file along the main road that connects Quartier-Morin with Cap-Haitien, the city where events to honor Moïse were scheduled to start Thursday ahead of Friday’s funeral.

  • The White House COVID-19 response team holds a press briefing

    The White House COVID-19 response team holds a news briefing.

  • Minister accused of giving teen meth and raping her at church, Texas police say

    The 15-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital with complications from smoking meth, police say.

  • Jobless claims rise to 419,000, bolstering labor shortage fears

    New applications for unemployment benefits increased 51,000 last week to 419,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

  • Couple charged over gender reveal party that sparked California fire that killed firefighter

    A couple whose gender reveal party in Southern California triggered a wildfire that killed a firefighter last September has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced Tuesday.Driving the news: A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device from the party sparked the El Dorado Fire in which 39-year-old firefighter Charles Morton died. Another 13 people were wounded. The blaze razed 22,680 acres and forced the evacuations of hundreds of peop