UK tech sector leads Europe with record levels of exits and surging investment

Start-ups such as Funding Circle have positioned the UK as a leader in Europe for exits. - Funding Circle

The UK’s tech sector continued to out-perform the rest of Europe this year by attracting $7.9bn (£6.3bn) in venture capital investment, new figures have shown.

Start-ups in the UK accounted for more than a third of sales, initial public offerings and mergers across Europe, with $40bn worth of exits being made this year alone, according to a report from Tech Nation and Dealroom.

The success follows the flotation of UK-based, venture-backed “unicorns” such as online luxury retailer Farfetch and fintech company Funding Circle, and the sales of significant companies such as property site Zoopla to US venture capital firm Silver Lake for $3bn.

The UK also proved to be more appealing to investors searching for the next big tech company, attracting £6.3bn ($7.9bn) in venture capital investment in 2018. Germany and France came second and third, drawing in $4.6bn and $4.4bn of investment respectively.

The figures from Tech Nation and Dealroom, a data analytics firm, indicate growing confidence in the UK’s tech sector. The UK has tallied up more exits than all other European countries for five successive years, making $119bn worth of sales since 2013, while the tech industry as a whole showed 75pc higher productivity than the rest of the UK economy.

“This has been another great year for the UK digital tech sector which continues to show that this nation is a digital tech powerhouse, attracting more money from venture capital than any other country in Europe,” said Gerard Grech, Tech Nation’s chief executive.

“Businesses that were started here are scaling to become global success stories, as the level of large funding rounds and successful IPOs demonstrates.”

The UK’s lead and significant activity in countries like Sweden, where music streaming business Spotify pulled off a $29bn initial public offering (IPO), meant signs started to emerge of Europe closing the gap on the US in terms of exits. According to the research, The US made $136bn worth of exits in 2018, while European sales and IPOs added up to $107bn.

Tom Blomfield, co-founder and chief executive of UK fintech company Monzo, said the UK has an abundance of “talent, ambition and tech-knowledge” that can help build “truly global businesses”.

According to digital secretary Jeremy Wright, the statistics identify the UK as “Europe’s undisputed tech hub”.

“The success is thanks to our unique combination of talent, location and language, alongside our business friendly environment, unrivalled access to capital and world-leading universities,” he said.

“We want to see the power of technology change people’s lives for the better.”

Despite the trends pointing in favour of the UK's tech sector, it is not foolproof.

Earlier this week, augmented reality firm Blippar, which was founded in London, went into administration following a funding dispute. The company claimed a valuation of £1bn but had to deal with severe financial losses as a result of its expansion plans, making its collapse a significant one in a British tech industry hoping to scale up in size.