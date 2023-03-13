UK: Tens of thousands of doctors kick off 3-day strike

SYLVIA HUI
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of junior doctors went on strike across England on Monday to demand better pay, kicking off three days of widespread disruption at the U.K.'s state-funded hospitals and health clinics.

Junior doctors make up 45% of all NHS doctors. Senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

The British Medical Association, the doctors' trade union, says pay for junior doctors has fallen 26% in real terms since 2008, while workload and patient waiting lists are at record highs. The union says burnout and the U.K.'s cost-of-living crisis are driving doctors away from the public health service.

The union said newly qualified medics earn just 14.09 pounds ($17) an hour.

Other health workers, including nurses and paramedics, have also staged strikes in recent months to demand better pay and conditions. NHS figures show that more than 100,000 appointments have already been postponed this winter as a result of the nurses' walkouts.

Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said the 72-hour strike this week is expected to have the most serious impact and will cause “extensive disruption.”

He said some cancer care will likely be affected, alongside routine appointments and some operations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Sunday it was “disappointing that the junior doctors’ union are not engaging with the government." The doctors' union said officials have refused to engage with their demands for months, and that a recent invitation to talks came with “unacceptable” preconditions.

The doctors' strike this week will coincide with mass walkouts by tens of thousands of teachers and civil servants on Wednesday, the day the government unveils its latest budget statement.

A wave of strikes has disrupted Britons’ lives for months, as workers demand pay raises to keep pace with soaring inflation, which stood at 10.1% in January. That was down from a November peak of 11.1%, but is still the highest in 40 years.

Scores of others in the public sector, including train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving examiners, bus drivers and postal workers have all walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

Unions say wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen in real terms over the past decade, and a cost-of-living crisis fueled by sharply rising food and energy prices has left many struggling to pay their bills.

Recommended Stories

  • UK doctors begin three-day strike in pay dispute

    Thousands of junior doctors in England walked out on Monday in three-day strike that will disrupt patient care, as they protest over pay they say can work out at less per hour than a barista. The strike is the latest involving staff at Britain's state-funded National Health Service (NHS), following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and others demanding a pay rise that better reflects double-digit levels of inflation. The NHS will prioritise emergency care during the strike, which could come at the cost of routine appointments, surgeries and even some urgent cancer treatments, NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

  • Of 3 Broward men, 2 were shot. Now, one is dead, one is arrested and one is a fugitive

    A bank statement left in a rented car led to an arrest in a Broward County homicide from January.

  • Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya

    Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party said Sunday, but a U.N. migration official called the number not credible. Tommaso Foti, the lower parliamentary house whip for the Brothers of Italy Party, told television channel Tgcom24 the Italian secret services estimated that 685,000 migrants in Libya, many of them in detention camps, were eager to sail across the central Mediterranean Sea in smugglers' boats.

  • More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Italy

    STORY: More than 1,000 migrants were brought ashore in southern Italy on Saturday (March 11). Coastguards had launched major rescue operations for three boats struggling in rough seas off Calabria.One vessel brought 584 people to the city of Reggio Calabria. While another escorted a packed fishing boat carrying 487 migrants into the port of Crotone, close to the scene of a February 26 shipwreck that killed at least 74 people.Local officials said a further 200 migrants had been picked up off the coast of Sicily and would be ferried to Catania later in the day.More than 4,000 people have reached Italy since Wednesday, compared to around 1,300 for the whole of March last year. The country's conservative government is struggling to contain the influx, despite repeated promises to stem the flow.The coastguard dispatched eight boats on Friday to various rescue operations, while a naval patrol boat was also called in to prevent any repeat of last month's disaster, when a migrant ship broke apart a stone's throw from the Calabrian coast.The body of a young girl was recovered on Saturday. Around 30 are still missing, presumed dead.Prosecutors are investigating whether Italian authorities should have done more to prevent the disaster.

  • Pawtucket man charged with domestic violence murder in death of 84-year-old man

    A 34-year-old Pawtucket man is being held without bail on a first-degree domestic violence murder charge in the death of an 84-year-old man.

  • Appeal that delayed Ellis cops’ trial is moot, justices say. Tacoma payroll hit to top $1M

    “You have the right to fire them,” Manuel Ellis’ sister told The News Tribune recently. “... It’s clear what occurred that night.”

  • Scientists: Hawaii's Kilauea not erupting, reversing warning

    Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea “has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed at the surface.” The agency previously said a shallow earthquake storm signaled “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent."

  • 6 ways to recover from daylight-saving time this week — especially if you’re feeling like crap at work on Monday

    Research suggests that losing an hour of sleep by turning the clocks ahead for daylight-saving time can raise all kinds of physical and mental health risks.

  • Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year COVID-19 pandemic. Disney park operator Oriental Land Co, East Japan Railway Co and cinema operator Toho Co are among the major companies allowing patrons to go maskless starting Monday, based on revised government guidance announced last month. But a rapid behavioral change is unlikely, given a long history of mask usage in Japan and a pollen onslaught that has given hay fever sufferers one of the worst spring seasons in years.

  • China's parliament approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

    China's parliament approved changes to a law on Monday that would allow it to pass emergency legislation more quickly, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a move that analysts say could further erode public debate and scrutiny. The amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the highest body of the national parliament, the roughly 170-member National People's Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session. Draft laws and amendments in China are normally published to solicit public comments, and are voted in by its rubber-stamp parliament after being deliberated during at least two meetings of the NPC Standing Committee, a process that can take several months.

  • List of Cowboys 2023 draft picks, how much cap space each will need

    A recap of Dallas' nine total picks they start the new league year with, how much they'll make over their contracts and how much they impact the cap. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Pope Francis: 'Gender ideology' is one of 'most dangerous ideological colonizations'

    Pope Francis spoke out against modern gender ideologies in an interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nación, calling it a 'dangerous' form of 'ideological colonization.'

  • Winners share their best moments from 95th Oscars

    Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis reveal what it feels like to take home an Academy Award and what it was like accepting the award onstage.

  • A coastal fort in Wales used by the US Army in the Second World War is on the market for $230,000

    Fort Hubberstone housed GIs ahead of the D-Day landings in the Second World War. It had gun rooms, a pub, and a barracks.

  • Instagram Model Mary Magdalene Reveals She Lost 20 Pounds After Implant Popped, Breast Reduction

    An Instagram model who crowned herself the “Uniboob Queen” after her 38J implant popped said she lost 20 pounds after breast reduction surgery.

  • Elderly Philadelphia man running errands turns tables on would-be robbers, emptying his gun

    Two would-be robbers in Philadelphia took off running after a shootout with an elderly man they were allegedly trying to mug, according to investigators.

  • Man steals half-million dollars of crab pretending to be Safeway representative in the North Sound

    A seafood heist, involving about a half-million dollars worth of crab, is playing out in the North Sound. KIRO 7 obtained charging documents Sunday night that show a Florida man, David Subil, pretended to be a Safeway representative, and sent fake purchase orders to a California seafood company. Prosecutors say he ordered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of King Crab and Opilio crab in multiple orders.

  • CDC puts 11 Kansas counties at high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know

    Last week, nine counties were at high.

  • Marriott Reveals Lewd Details of Claim Against Michael Irvin

    USA Today SportsThe Marriott hotel chain claims that NFL commentator Michael Irvin made a lewd remark to an employee, repeatedly touched her, and then leered at her and made a crude comment after she walked away.“Irvin… asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her],” attorneys for Marriott said in a court filing on Friday.The filing, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, was the latest twist in a $100 million lawsuit filed by the football hall of famer a

  • ‘I was just shocked;’ Preble County teacher allegedly put hands on 3rd-grade student

    A mother and stepfather tell News Center 7 their daughter’s teacher had a tantrum in their classroom.