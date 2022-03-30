UK tightens sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs' jets and yachts

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows letters arranged to read "Sanctions" in front of Union Jack and Russian flag colors
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain put in place new legal powers on Wednesday to prohibit maintenance on aircraft and ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

The government is acting in concert with Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It has targeted Russia's access to the international financial system, industries like shipping and defence, and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

Britain said the new legislation effective from 1600 GMT prohibits maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

"Today’s legislation adds new routes at our disposal to deprive oligarchs’ access to their luxury toys," Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said in a statement.

The new powers were immediately used against oil tycoon Evgeny Shvidler, a billionaire businessman with close business links to Roman Abramovich, and billionaire Oleg Tinkov, founder of Moscow-based commercial lender Tinkoff Bank, the statement said.

The measures complement those already imposed by Britain and other states, as well as commercial decisions already taken by key industry players.

Plane makers Boeing and Airbus have already halted supplies of components to Russia and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russian aviation.

Ship engine makers such as Finland's Wartsila have suspended ties with Russia and German counterpart MAN Energy Solutions is reviewing contracts.

Russia's maritime sector is also grappling with the winding down of other services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and Western sanctions being imposed on its leading ocean transporter Sovcomflot.

Britain said its new legislation also extended the finance, trade and shipping sanctions imposed on Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, to territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government in Donetsk and Luhansk.

(Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew MacAskill, Lisa Shumaker and Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain detains Russian Oligarch's superyacht

    STORY: British Transport Minister, Grant Shapps who was speaking alongside the yacht said "we cannot have any benefit to these Oligarchs with close connections to Putin whilst that terrible war is going on in Ukraine."The 58.5 meter Dutch-built yacht, named Phi, was detained in the Canary Wharf financial district of London under the government's Russian sanctions, the first time the regulations have been used to detain a ship.The government said Phi was owned by a Russian businessman, although they did not reveal his identity but they said the ships' ownership was 'deliberately' hidden, with the company the ship is registered to based in St Kitts and Nevis, and the ship carrying Maltese flags.The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the owner of the vessel had not been sanctioned in Britain but that under the law a ship owned, controlled, chartered or operated by persons connected with Russia could be subject to detention.The yacht, which features a fresh-water swimming pool and what it described as an 'infinite wine cellar', was built by shipbuilders Royal Huisman.Britain has, along with international allies, introduced waves of sanctions on institutions, businesses and wealthy elites, seeking to cripple the Russian economy and punish those with links to the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian oligarch Deripaska loses U.S. court battle to lift sanctions

    A U.S. appeals court in Washington on Tuesday rejected a bid by Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him by the United States in 2018, finding that American officials had sufficient evidence to back up their action. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta had ruled that Deripaska's numerous claims in the lawsuit lacked merit. The U.S. government imposed the sanctions against Deripaska and other influential Russians with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region - an action the United States does not recognize - and other "worldwide malign activity."

  • Sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman says 'there is no oligarchs' club'

    "We were exclusively focused on business and never wanted to get close to power," Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman told El Pais, a Spanish newspaper.

  • Abramovich appears at Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, made a surprise appearance in Istanbul on Tuesday at the first direct peace talks in weeks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. In the most tangible sign yet of progress towards ending the war, Russia emerged from the talks promising to scale down military operations around Kyiv and the country's north, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status. For Abramovich, signals have emerged since the war began that he has sought to encourage negotiations, and he has travelled to Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and Israel in March.

  • The U.S. Sanctions a Russian Oligarch—but Exempts His Companies

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said sanctions would “impose massive costs on Putin’s closest confidants.” In reality, the impact is far milder.

  • Richemont, Kering and Pandora Step Down From Jewelry Trade Group Over Russia Policy

    The companies said they were quitting the Responsible Jewelry Council in protest over the trade group's stance on Russia.

  • Volunteer vote-counters push for Hungary election integrity

    A grassroots civic initiative in Hungary, concerned over the integrity of an upcoming general election, has recruited more than 20,000 ballot counters to observe the high-stakes contest in which nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will seek a fourth consecutive term. The effort to place at least two volunteer ballot counters in each of Hungary’s more than 10,000 polling places came from a belief among many supporters of Hungarian opposition parties that without observers from their side, vote tally irregularities could affect the outcome of the April 3 ballot. “It is not right that in Hungary in a large number of electoral districts … there are no ballot counters representing the opposition,” said Judit Szanto, a volunteer with Szamoljuk Egyutt (Let's Count Together), one of several civic organizations recruiting and training ballot counters.

  • Superyacht worth £38m owned by Russian seized in UK first

    The 192ft Phi superyacht was detained in Canary Wharf, east London, on Tuesday.

  • US lawmakers have a new idea for what to do with seized Russian assets

    The oligarch yachts, estates, and planes may sit out of the control of their owners — but they are not yet necessarily in the control of Western governments. Now policymakers in the U.S. are moving closer to changing that.

  • China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties, Beijing says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Moscow and Beijing are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in eastern China with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, amid the Ukraine crisis. The two also condemned what they called illegal and counter- productive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • US astronaut ends spaceflight in Russian capsule

    A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record of 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world reeling from the war in Ukraine. (March 30)

  • China hosts Russia, U.S. officials for talks on Afghanistan

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where China was set to host two days of meetings on Afghanistan, state broadcaster CGTN reported. The report gave no other details on their meeting. Lavrov had arrived earlier in China for talks hosted by Wang that were set to include representatives from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban as well as Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

  • Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 billion bond payment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", says Western measures amount to "economic war".

  • Former Kentucky prosecutor, wife plead guilty in federal wire fraud case

    The former county attorney admitted he paid his wife more than $365,000 from the county’s delinquent tax account. The two pleaded guilty Tuesday.

  • Deputies arrest two following traffic stop

    Fulton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

  • Vail Resorts buys majority stake in its first European resort

    Vail offers limited access to several European resorts, but this marks the first time that the company will control a resort on the continent.

  • Four Jacksonville teachers surprised with $15K award

    Action News Jax spent the morning at Andrew Robinson Elementary School where one of the special teachers was honored for her hard work.

  • The Netflix password sharing crackdown could have a big impact in the US, data shows

    There’s apparently a significant amount of Netflix password sharing that’s happening in the streaming giant’s home market. That’s according to new data out from Leichtman Research Group, which found that around one-third of Netflix subscribers in the US share their login credentials with someone else. Some important numbers are needed, though, to put that 30 … The post The Netflix password sharing crackdown could have a big impact in the US, data shows appeared first on BGR.

  • ABC Tops Monday’s TV Ratings Chart Thanks to ‘American Idol’

    But CBS was first in viewers

  • Matthews scores league-leading 49th, Leafs beat Bruins 6-4

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended Boston’s four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night. Matthews’ goal late in the second period was the fourth of five straight scored by the Maple Leafs, who held a 6-1 lead and flustered the Bruins into a string of retaliatory hits and penalties. “I just thought we didn’t give them a lot,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.