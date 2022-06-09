UK tobacco control review recommends raising age of sale each year

A person smokes a cigarette in Canary Wharf in London
  Sajid Javid
    British politician (born 1969)

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government commissioned review into tobacco controls on Thursday recommended the legal age of sale for tobacco products in England be raised by one year every year until eventually no one can buy such products.

The review, ordered by health minister Sajid Javid in February, recommended 15 interventions to help the government meet its target to be 'smokefree' by 2030.

One of its central recommendations was: "Raising the age of sale from 18 by one year every year, until eventually no one can buy a tobacco product in this country."

(Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman, editing by Alistair Smout)

