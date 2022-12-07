UK Tones Down ‘Big Bang’ Finance Plan to Avoid Backlash

Katherine Griffiths and Joe Mayes
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will move away from talking about a “Big Bang 2” for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ministers are expected to stop using the phrase, a reference to dramatic reforms in the 1980s that made London a global financial center, according to a person familiar with the matter. The shift reflects a wish to build support among a broad range of stakeholders and to position growth in financial services as an opportunity for the wider country.

There has also been a realization that the scope for speedy change is limited, several people involved in the discussions said.

Andrew Griffith, the City Minister, will unveil a relatively muted package of post-Brexit reforms on Friday to boost the UK’s financial services industry. The changes include relaxing ring-fencing capital rules to lighten the burden on smaller banks.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, is also due to meet finance executives in Edinburgh to discuss opportunities for the sector.

The government’s plans may include reversing the EU MiFID II ban on banks bundling the costs of company research with other fees, deregulation of trading rules to boost flexibility for investors and a watering down responsibilities for senior managers and firms over consumer protections, according to people who have been involved in the discussions.

They also said there may be a reference to corporate governance reforms to enhance London’s attractiveness for listings and investment by trying to improve relations between companies and their shareholders, reducing the influence of proxy voting agencies, and liberalizing guidance on non-executive pay.

It’s a far-cry from the far-reaching changes mooted when Liz Truss was prime minister. Most of the reforms from that helter-skelter period have been shelved.

Risk Premium

Griffith told an event at the Conservative Party conference this Autumn that he believes the principle of caveat emptor — buyer beware — should be restored in financial services to reduce the burden on firms and to encourage innovation.

He also argued in a speech last week that there should be more “appropriate risk-taking” to generate opportunities and has written to UK regulators calling for greater transparency on their “operational effectiveness.”

However, the minister has run into opposition over his reforms, which he has been consulting on for weeks. He climbed down on a new intervention power over regulators after a high-profile campaign against it by the Bank of England.

Crypto reforms could be another flash point as there are concerns among MPs and consumer groups about the risk of more people losing money if they believe the sector is fully regulated, according to two of the people.

The Treasury Select Committee is holding an inquiry into crypto assets. “As crypto becomes more widespread there will be increasing concern about financial stability and consumer protection that will be difficult to ignore,” said Anthony Browne, a Conservative lawmaker on the committee.

MiFID Rules

As the UK played a leading role in designing much of the EU’s financial services regulations, there are only limited areas to be changed, many in the City have argued.

There is skepticism among some at the Financial Conduct Authority and Treasury that deregulating rules on analyst research fees will have the desired outcome of boosting reports written on smaller companies and so stir interest among investors, according to the people close to the discussions.

There is also a view inside big banks that the consumer duty, now in place, should not be dismantled, they said. Some of the ambivalence among finance executives toward Griffith’s ideas is because they think they might be abandoned if the Labour Party wins the next general election.

Griffith is also constrained by a wish to avoid further conflict with regulators, some officials inside the Treasury and critics within the Conservative Party, according to two of the people.

“We are committed to delivering ambitious reform of the UK financial services sector,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

(Adds Griffith letters to ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK House Prices Fall Fastest in 14 Years, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in 14 years in November after surging interest rates reduced the affordability of properties, Halifax said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Th

  • China Considers GDP Target of About 5% in Pro-Growth Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Chinese officials are debating an economic growth target for next year of around 5%, according to people familiar with the discussion, as Beijing shifts gears toward bolstering the recovery. Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWor

  • CMA CGM Nears Deal for New York, New Jersey Container Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- CMA CGM SA has agreed to buy two major U.S. shipping terminals owned by Global Container Terminals Inc to bolster the French logistics company’s presence in the country.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of I

  • Key iPhone Supplier Expects Orders to Drop on Weak Tech Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile industry bellwether Murata Manufacturing Co. expects Apple Inc. to reduce iPhone 14 production plans further in the coming months because of weak demand, which would force the supplier to again cut its outlook for its handset-component business.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Ba

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Athena Strand - updates: Texas town pays tribute after FedEx driver’s kidnap and murder arrest

    Follow the latest developments in the disappearance and death of Athena Strand

  • US Risks Stoking Inflation If Carbon-Linked Tariffs Hit China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel and aluminum exports are under attack once again, as the US and European Union weigh new tariffs linked to carbon emissions.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last Laugh

  • Dealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets

    When HSBC plc struck a deal last week to sell its Canadian unit to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion, the winning bid offered one thing the others didn't - speed. HSBC wrapped up the deal in just eights weeks after saying it was considering selling its Canadian business in early October. From its first contact, RBC, Canada's biggest lender, told HSBC it could close the deal quickly if selected, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Blackstone Sees Australian Firms Warming to Private Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian corporate boards are becoming more receptive to engaging with buyout firms than they have been at any time in the prior decade, according to Blackstone Inc.’s head of private equity in the region.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Market

  • North Carolina Attack Shows US Power Grid Is ‘Extremely Vulnerable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The attacks that left two electrical substations in North Carolina riddled with gunfire and knocked out power to 45,000 homes and businesses underscores the fragility of US grids, experts said Monday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomE

  • How to watch and what to know about Holy Cross at South Dakota State football

    The Jackrabbits host Holy Cross Saturday morning in a nationally televised FCS contest

  • McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

    At a ceremony Tuesday commemorating Capitol Police officers for their heroic actions on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service

    Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • Donald Trump slammed on social media after company’s guilty verdict

    NEW YORK — The jury has spoken. But on the subject of Donald Trump’s business, so has everyone else. Just moments after a Manhattan jury delivered a guilty verdict against the former president’s family real estate business, social media was buzzing with reaction to the high-stakes decision. Tweets, memes and hashtags dominated the still-popular Twitter platform. The only opinion missing from ...

  • Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction

    Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Handing Democrats A 51-Seat Majority

    The incumbent defeated Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker.

  • 'The most chilling metric of all': Mike Rowe warns that 7 million American men are 'done' looking for work and have 'punched out' — here's why that's a serious problem

    It’s taking a toll on multiple industries.

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over

  • Warnock's decisive victory in Georgia is the final blow to once-hopeful Republicans in 2022

    2022 was supposed to be the year of Republicans. Now, the GOP will take solace in its slim House majority and wait for better days.