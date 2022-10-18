UK Tories Cave to Allow Free Vote on Abortion Clinic Protests

Kitty Donaldson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government caved in to demands from MPs in her own Conservative Party to allow for a free vote on buffer zones to exclude protests around abortion clinics, a sign her party managers are keen to avoid clashes with mutinous backbenchers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The House of Commons is set to vote on Tuesday on a cross-party amendment to the government’s Public Order Bill that would make it a criminal offense to harass, obstruct or interfere with any woman or member of staff arriving at an abortion clinic. Protesters found guilty of breaching the 150-meter (492-foot) zone would face up to six months in jail.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had asked Conservative MPs to block the protective ring around abortion clinics, according to an MP familiar with the government plans. But following pressure from backbench Members of Parliament, Tories will now be allowed to vote with their conscience, they said. Home Office minister Jeremy Quin confirmed the climbdown. The opposition Labour Party supports the zones.

The reversal is a fresh sign of how weak Truss’s administration is, despite enjoying a majority in Parliament of about 70 seats. Party managers are trying to avoid exposing the levels of division within the party as the premier fights for her political future following the dismantling over the past week of her entire economic strategy. Some of the pressure had come from the One Nation Caucus, which Truss addressed Monday night to try to shore up support.

A spokesperson for Braverman did not respond immediately to a request for comment. A Home Office spokesman declined to comment on the Conservative Party’s internal management.

The amendment is being debated because protesters have tried to discourage women from seeking abortions by displaying images of dismembered fetuses, filming women and staff members, sprinkling holy water, signing hymns and reciting prayers. Critics of the proposal argue the zones interfere with the right to free speech.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Validity of Turkey’s New Disinformation Law Tested in Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s main opposition party asked the nation’s top court to halt the implementation of part of a controversial new law that will enable social media users who knowingly spread disinformation to be jailed.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets W

  • UK PM Truss’s Net Favorability Slumps to Minus 70 in YouGov Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Just 10% of Britons have a favorable opinion of Liz Truss, a YouGov survey found, piling further woes on the beleaguered prime minister a day after she was forced to row back on the bulk of her economic vision for Britain.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical L

  • Ukrainian arms company announces final design stages for Ukrainian-made drone

    Ukraine’s state-owned Ukroboronprom arms manufacturing concern has announced that it is in the final stages of design for a Ukrainian-made strike drone, which will have a range of up to 1,000 km, the company revealed on Facebook on Oct. 17.

  • Trump-backed congressional candidate Bo Hines says he 'can't afford' to give up his salary. But federal records show he has no salary.

    Bo Hines twice said he and his wife can't afford to give up a month's salary. But on his most recently reported financial disclosure, he reports no salary.

  • Ukraine defiant as Russia destroys power stations and civilian homes

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's brutal tactics, killing civilians and causing blackouts, will only serve to prove Vladimir Putin's "murderous essence."

  • Ethiopia civil war: Federal army seizes Shire and two other Tigray towns

    The fall of Shire, Alamata and Korem heightens concern for civilians in the 23-month civil war.

  • Kyiv suffers another Russian attack on civilian targets

    On Monday, residents of Kyiv, Ukraine, were the targets of another Russian drone and missile attack. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least four people were killed.

  • Biden Will Pledge to Enshrine Roe With First Bill in New Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will pledge Tuesday to codify abortion protection into federal law with his first bill in a new Congress, as he looks to rally voters for Democrats in the November midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapTh

  • Ukraine Keeps Power On Despite Russia’s Missile Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Ukrainian power infrastructure over the past week have failed to knock electricity supply off the grid for any prolonged period, according to International Energy Agency data. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Lev

  • S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case

    South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country's previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea's killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals' tense sea border. Since taking office in May, President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative government has launched new probes into past issues including the 2020 killing, drawing strong criticism from supporters of the previous liberal government who say the moves are political revenge. Conservatives suspect the previous government led by President Moon Jae-in falsely described the fisheries official as having been slain while attempting to defect to North Korea, in an attempt by authorities to ease anti-North Korean sentiments at home and pursue closer ties between the countries.

  • Majority of U.K. Conservatives want Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign, poll shows

    The majority of Conservative party members believe U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should resign, and many want Boris Johnson to take back the reins, according to a new survey.

  • Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

    Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

  • EU Unveils Interim Gas Market Steps With No Quick Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union announced a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc is refraining from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over security of supply.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 50

  • Almost 1 in 5 say politics has hurt friendships, family relationships: poll

    Nineteen percent of registered voters said recent disagreements with family or friends over political issues have hurt their relationship, according to a new Siena College-The New York Times poll. Independents and Democrats were more likely to say so — at 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively — compared to just 14 percent of Republicans. The…

  • Senior Chinese diplomat involved in 'chilling' violence at consulate, MP says

    One of China’s most senior diplomats has been accused of attacking protesters in clashes that led to an anti-Beijing demonstrator being dragged onto consulate property and beaten.

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents

    Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.

  • Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal

    The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.

  • Column: That unbelievably racist ad during the Dodgers playoff? Ex-Trump aides were behind it

    Stephen Miller and other Trump administration alumni are behind a surge of anti-immigrant bile airing during postseason baseball commercial breaks.

  • Trump Used Secret Service Protection to Scam Taxpayers

    While staying at his own properties, the former president's company charged the agency as much as $1,185 per night to protect him and his family