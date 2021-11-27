UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces tougher rules in a bid to curb the spread of a new variant of Covid-19
The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children's program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations expected to meet at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the identification of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. "The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said in a statement. "This news today reiterates the importance of moving on this (waiving intellectual property protections) quickly."
Xi is the same spelling as the Chinese President's surname. The WHO said the Greek letter Omicron would be "easier" for the general public.
Jared Kushner is having mixed success in courting investment from the Middle East, with some countries concerned over his business track record, report says.
It's "not like he's a narcissist or anything," deadpanned one critic.
Critics pointed out the irony of the ex-president's son posting the doctored "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" scene.
Hobbs had 42% of the vote and her closest rival, Marco Lopez, has 8% of the vote. But Hobbs’ good fortune began to change earlier this month after a federal jury awarded Taloyna Adams, a Democratic policy advisor for the state senate, $2.75 million.
SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. “He’d tell me again and again, ‘They built all this on top of our campo santo,’ ” said Hernandez, 73, using the Spanish term for cemetery. An elder in San Antonio’s Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, he added, “All the tourists flocking to the Alamo are standing on the bones of our ancestors.” On a busy day, thousands of
The Commonwealth Court recount results have been certified in Lawrence County
The "Afghan Girl," 49, just arrived in Rome. She was photographed in Pakistan in 1984, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.
There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...
Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios
He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.
Sen. Paul Boyer proved to be tough, the kind of politician who was willing to stand up to powerful bullies. But resistance takes a toll.
In North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, former President Trump has played an outsized role in boosting candidates that have earned his endorsement.
Trump called Milley "one of the dumber generals in the military" and has repeatedly said he should be tried for treason, which is punishable by death.
The Hanukkah party has been a White House tradition since 2001 when it was first hosted by George W. Bush.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday that Israel is "on the threshold of an emergency situation” after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant and barred travel to and from most African countries. The Health Ministry said it detected the new strain in a traveler who had returned from Malawi and was investigating two other suspected cases. At a Cabinet meeting convened Friday to discuss the new variant, Bennett said it is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the delta variant.
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Power
Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free-fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is the skeleton key to rejuvenating the country and reviving Biden’s own standing.