UK has trained 60,000 Ukrainian troops since 2014 — Defense Secretary Shapps

London has trained more than 60,000 Ukrainian military personnel since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Jan. 15, as reported by German newspaper Bild.

Shapps stated that the UK has engaged about 10 countries to join the program providing training for Ukrainian troops.

He reiterated that the "future global order" is at stake, with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believing the West "lacks resilience." Therefore, NATO countries should increase their defense spending to at least 2% of GDP.

The UK spends more than GBP 50 billion ($64.66 billion) annually on defense, exceeding the 2% target, Bild notes.

On Jan. 12, UK PM Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement that will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

Additionally, Sunak announced a record GBP 2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine