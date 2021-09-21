UK transport group National Express in takeover talks to buy rival Stagecoach

LONDON (Reuters) -British transport company National Express is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies.

National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the Britain, runs school buses in the United States, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on Britain, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator.

Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the merged group.

That would value Stagecoach at about 445 million pounds ($609 million), representing an 18% premium on the closing price of its shares on Monday.

The companies said that discussions and due diligence remained ongoing and there could be no certainty that a formal offer would be made.

Should a deal go ahead, Stagecoach's chairman Ray O'Toole, a former chief operating officer at National Express, would become chair of the combined group, while National Express chief executive Ignacio Garat would continue as CEO of the merged entity.

($1 = 0.7310 pounds)

