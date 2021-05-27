UK travellers may not need PCR test on return from green list countries

A passenger wearing a face mask - Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Ministers are to consider lifting the requirement for “expensive” PCR tests for fully vaccinated holidaymakers returning from green list countries – but the decision will hinge on Porton Down tests on transmissibility.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said he was in favour of a “vaccination dividend” for jabbed travellers but ministers would need to be reassured by scientists that there was no serious risk of transmission from those who had been inoculated.

He said the evidence to date showed fully vaccinated people did not have 100 per cent protection from catching the virus. Instead it was about 85 per cent, which meant it was critical to assess the risk of transmission once a vaccinated traveller was back in the UK.

Mr Shapps said the possibility of changing the rules for travel would be considered in the June 28 review of the traffic light system.

“It’s still our intention to look at those rules,” he told a transport webinar hosted by the think tank Policy Exchange.

“I cannot give you a hint or idea about where those rules will go because the scientists are working hard on the question of the extent to which a fully vaccinated person can bring back a variant of concern. Caution remains our watchword as we move to a better position.”

‘We have to respect the science’

Earlier, he told MPs: “If you have been vaccinated, there has to be a dividend for that. But the scientists would say that if you send a vaccinated population to a place that doesn’t have it under control, you will bring back problems. I do think we have to have respect for the science.”

It is understood preliminary data from the Ministry of Defence’s secret labs at Porton Down suggest the vaccines may be effective against new variants, and the risk of transmission is reduced “substantially” in people who have been inoculated.

In an article for The Telegraph (read below) , Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, and Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators’ Association, say the current rules are damaging Britain’s attempts to compete economically with other countries that prioritise the vaccinated.

“Because the UK Government has yet to make good on its promise to make tests genuinely affordable, or to move to more cost-effective rapid tests, this adds potentially hundreds of pounds to the cost of a trip, which is especially punitive for families”, they write.

“There is no recognition for someone’s vaccination status, unlike the EU’s and US’s planned approaches ... In effect, despite its slow start to vaccinating its populations, the EU has now stolen a march on the UK.”

The EU’s proposed green certificate allows unrestricted travel for the vaccinated, with those who are not vaccinated required to take PCR tests or demonstrate they have previously had the virus.

Mr Shapps said the Government was discussing new international protocols for travel, which could be modelled on the green certificate.

The EU has stolen a march on the UK, where being vaccinated is conferring zero travel advantages

Last week, the NHS in England launched “vaccine passports” using the NHS App, a simple and user-friendly way for people in England to prove their vaccination status overseas, write Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, and Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators' Association

This will, very soon, enable restriction-free travel to large parts of the world.

Sadly, passengers will be in the strange situation of having to put their phones away when they arrive at the UK Border, with vaccines meaning nothing when returning home.

When it comes to international travel, you might reasonably have expected that the UK’s vaccine success would mean the country can return to freedom sooner than our continental neighbours, not least given the growing and strong evidence that vaccines are highly effective against Covid.

Critically, emerging evidence shows that they remain highly effective against known variants, including the Indian variant. However, it is not the UK Government that has sought to forge ahead pragmatically in a world that will need to learn to live with Covid.

Instead, it is the EU, which has said that vaccinated individuals will be able to travel, potentially without restrictions, into and across the bloc, unless from countries where variants of concern are a particular issue.

By contrast, under the UK’s new system of international travel, being vaccinated confers zero advantages. To be clear, the UK aviation industry supported the traffic light system for international travel – no one is advocating a free-for-all.

However, a genuine risk-based approach should mean green, amber and red, with proportionate measures applying to each colour. It should also recognise the positive impacts of vaccination.

Instead, we have a virtually colour-blind system that in practice leaves us with different shades of red. Even travel from green countries still requires expensive tests, including a Day Two “gold-standard” PCR test on return.

Because the UK Government has yet to make good on its promise to make tests genuinely affordable or to move to more cost-effective rapid tests, this adds potentially hundreds of pounds to the cost of a trip, which is especially punitive for families.

There is no recognition for someone’s vaccination status, unlike the EU’s and US’s planned approaches. Moreover, Ministers say that travel to amber countries should not be undertaken, even though it is completely legal to do so, and that enhanced mitigation measures are required.

In effect, despite its slow start to vaccinating its populations, the EU has now stolen a march on the UK. German tourists can visit the Costa del Sol with minimum fuss, unlike UK travellers. The EU is also opening up to the huge US market.

Much-needed spending is going to Britain’s rivals

In 2019, more visitors came to the UK from the US than any other country, spending more than any other visitors. Some 40 per cent of the US population is now fully vaccinated and will be able to travel to the EU without restriction, and this number is growing fast.

To come to the UK, they would currently face 10 days' quarantine and spend hundreds of pounds on up to four PCR tests.

With very few people likely to travel to or from the UK, much-needed spending is disappearing to our competitors. Figures published this week show that in 2020, spending from inbound visitors and UK spending on visits abroad were both down 78 per cent, to £6.2bn and £13.8bn respectively.

In 2019, the £90bn combined spending of both supported 1.6m jobs in UK aviation and tourism. That’s quite aside from the fact that many in the UK have not seen families abroad in more than a year, and that for businesses, there is nothing “as significant as meeting in person”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps at the weekend.

Europe’s approach will see them recover a significant proportion of that spending, see families reunited and businesses able to meet clients again.

As a result, the EU is gaining a potentially critical advantage in its recovery of travel, tourism and hospitality sectors ravaged by the pandemic, while the UK is being left behind.

On top of that, UK nationals, and the growing majority that are fully vaccinated, will understandably feel aggrieved to see low-risk travel permitted across the continent while they remain stuck at home because green does not mean green, and in the UK amber means red.

The UK has led the world with our vaccine rollout, and for our beleaguered travel and tourism sector, it’s high time we made it count.