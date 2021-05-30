France restricts travel from UK to combat Indian variant spread

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide &#x00201c;compelling reasons&#x00201d; for entering the country - Jason Alden/Bloomberg
France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from Monday to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival.

Travel to France from Britain will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers.

France is currently listed as an "amber" destination by the UK Government which advises against travel there, with British authorities requiring people to self-isolate for 10 days and take two Covid tests on return.

Stricter rules for visitors from the UK were first raised by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week amid concern over the Indian variant.

An explanation of the new rules on the website of the Consulate General of France in London said: "Given the development of the so-called Indian variant, health measures have been tightened for people travelling to France from the UK."

It added that from Monday morning "compelling reasons will be required for foreign nationals outside the EU not resident in France to travel to France from the UK".

The website said "a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours old will be required from anyone travelling to France from the UK" while on arrival "travellers are obliged to self-isolate for seven days".

The information added that "due to the low incidence of Covid in the UK, for the moment they will not be subject to systematic checks where they are staying".

Travellers entering France from outside the European Union, including the UK, have to sign a sworn declaration that they do not have Covid symptoms and that they are not aware of being in contact with someone with the disease in the 14 days before their journey.

As well as proof of the negative pre-departure Covid test for those aged 11 and over, a sworn declaration to self-isolate on arrival in France for seven days must also be made and a second PCR test taken after the quarantine.

The consulate website said that people who had been vaccinated remain subject to the same rules, adding that people are "strongly advised" to keep international travel "to a minimum".

France's move follows Germany starting to require people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days, again in response to the spread of the Indian variant.

Recommended Stories

  • Fully vaccinated people who catch Covid variants may pass virus on, study finds

    Fully vaccinated people infected with Covid variants may be likely to pass the virus on, researchers have said. No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, and while the number of people who contract Covid after vaccination – known as post-vaccine breakthrough cases – is tiny, a growing number of studies show that these cases are more likely to be infected with variants that have emerged in recent months. Researchers at the University of Washington in the United States sequenced samples from 20 health workers who went on to contract Covid after receiving both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The study showed that all 20 were infected with variants of concern that have been driving second waves of Covid in many parts of the world – eight had the UK variant, one the South African variant, 10 had one of the two California variants and one had the Brazilian variant. The researchers then compared the samples collected from this group with samples collected from 5,174 non-vaccinated individuals who had Covid.

  • Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say

    The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".

  • Exclusive: UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped

    Plans to make Covid-19 passports a legal requirement for large events are set to be dropped, The Telegraph understands. Officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certification believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK. “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen,” said one well-placed government source close to the review. “Everyone says it’s dead.” It comes as ministers examine data to determine whether the lifting of restrictions can continue as planned from June 21 in England, when it was hoped that the public would be able to return in greater numbers to mass events such as football matches and concerts. The Government first expressed interest in Covid passports in February, when a review into their use domestically was launched as part of Boris Johnson's reopening roadmap for England. Since then, ministers defined such checks as showing proof of three things: having had a Covid jab, a recent negative test, or antibodies after catching the virus. Ethical concerns Showing proof of a jab has become accepted for international travel, given that some countries demand evidence for entry, and UK travellers are already able to do so via the NHS app. However, their use within the UK is much more controversial, with critics warning that making people show proof of their medical status for social events raises serious ethical questions.

  • Coronavirus latest news: France restricts travel from UK to combat Indian variant spread

    Exclusive: UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped British WHO scientist dismisses Wuhan lab Covid leak France restricts travellers from the UK Delaying reopening would be astonishing, says business head Ministers racing to offer all over-50s a second jab France has restricted travel from the UK, with Britons required to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from today to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19. Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival. Travel to France from Britain will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown.

  • Canada lowers flags after discovery of bodies at school site

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff. “To honor the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower and all federal buildings be flown at half-mast,” Trudeau tweeted.

  • UK spies believe the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab is 'plausible' and are trying to recruit darknet sources as they investigate it, says report

    The theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was initially dismissed, but intelligence agencies are reconsidering, the Sunday Times said.

  • 'We can’t ignore this': UFO sightings spark concern from more than just conspiracy theorists

    An increasingly mainstream group of professionals say acknowledging UFOs exist doesn't mean believing conspiracy theories — or even in aliens.

  • UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day. "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

  • ‘Mavs won’t win another game.’ Barkley calls series for Clippers at the half of Game 4

    Charles Barkley said the Dallas Mavericks won’t win another game after the Los Angeles Clippers led by 16 at halftime of Game 4.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

  • The truth behind America's labor shortage is we're not ready to rethink work

    In a strange time of the economy reopening and normal life "returning," millions of Americans want more for their work. Employers aren't so sure.

  • Video shows the moment a Southwest Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the face, knocking 2 of her teeth out

    The video shows the female passenger jumping out of her seat and hitting the flight attendant multiple times as onlookers scream.

  • There were fights, fires, and even a striptease on a police cruiser's roof after a viral TikTok party in Seattle descended into chaos

    Hundreds of police officers shut down the "Washington Kickback" in Seattle that had been widely advertised on social media.

  • Ex-US health official claims virus lab leaks happen ‘all the time’

    ‘If Covid originated in a Wuhan lab, it would take a whistleblower for truth to come out,’ he says

  • Over 100 employees sued a Houston hospital for requiring COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were forced to be 'human guinea pigs'

    The workers are accusing Houston Methodist of "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment."

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.