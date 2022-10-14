UK’s Truss to Reverse Part of Her Economic Plan Later Friday

Kitty Donaldson and Alex Morales
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Liz Truss plans to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said, following weeks of market pressure on the UK premier to explain how she’ll pay for her tax cuts.

The person, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced plans, didn’t disclose which measures Truss will roll back. Truss’s office later said the premier will hold a press conference on Friday, without providing any further details. Attention has focused in recent days on whether she’ll cancel plans to freeze corporation tax next year, instead of raising it as previously planned.

How Liz Truss Could U-Turn on Her UK Tax Package: The Options

There’s been a growing clamor for the embattled prime minister to reverse course ever since Sept. 23, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the UK’s biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century.

That spooked the markets, sending the pound plummeting to a record low against the dollar and forcing the Bank of England into an emergency intervention to support the bond market. That is due to end on Friday, adding pressure on the government to act.

News of the imminent U-turn came just as Kwarteng landed at London’s Heathrow airport, after he cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington. The Times newspaper reported he will be fired ahead of the tax U-turn, though Truss’s press spokeswoman declined to comment on what she called “speculation.”

The pound pared losses against the dollar after the Bloomberg report on the imminent U-turn, and further trimmed its decline after the Times reported Kwarteng will be fired. It traded around $1.1285 at 11.38 a.m. London, the best-performing major currency this week on hopes for government fiscal u-turns.

Plan in Tatters

While the details are unclear as to which bits of her plan she’ll unpick, that Truss is having to do so at all is a major blow to the prime minister just over five weeks into her tenure. She and Kwarteng have staked their reputations on an all-out pitch for growth, and the premier has sought to portray herself as a leader who would be resolute in pursuing her goals.

But with the Conservative Party tanking in the polls, Tory MPs openly demanding a change of course, and financial markets still in turmoil, the pair have found themselves boxed into a corner with no easy exit. They can either stick to their guns and face the prospect of more market chaos, or shred their reputations by changing tack.

Officials have been drafting options for Truss on how to change course and plug the £60 billion ($68 billion) black hole that the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated has opened up in the public finances.

Corporation tax is seen as the most likely target of a policy reversal, especially as it was one area Kwarteng refused to rule out reversing on Thursday. Under Boris Johnson’s administration, the levy was due to rise to 25% from 19% in April. Truss’s government has vowed to scrap the rise. When Kwarteng unveiled his strategy last month, the Treasury estimated it would cost an average of more than £13 billion a year over five years.

Other options include reversing a planned cut in the basic rate of income tax to 19% from 20% -- a politically unpalatable course of action; cuts to spending -- something Truss vowed not to do on Wednesday; and reversing smaller measures including a VAT refund on shopping for tourists and a planned cut in dividend tax.

(Updates with Downing Street spokeswoman in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions and more

    Staff predictions and more for the Oklahoma Sooners matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

  • Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

    While the short-term prospects may look grim, the long-term picture remains intact for many companies, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Alphabet is the parent company of YouTube, the Android operating system, and a wide range of Google products. In fact, Alphabet derives more than 80% of its revenue from advertising sources.

  • Truss Prepares to Abandon Key Tax Cuts Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantUK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration is preparing to abandon a central part of its tax-cutting agenda following weeks of chaos in financial markets

  • UK's Kwarteng heads home early amid reports of fiscal policy U-turn

    LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington for this week's global finance minister meetings and has headed back to London amid reports Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering reversing more of her government's controversial "mini-budget". Kwarteng confirmed to reporters in Washington that he was flying back to London early, without providing further details.

  • Man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

    Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

  • Fed commits to future interest rate hikes

    Fed reporter Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the Fed's interest rate hike forecast amid emerging inflation and CPI data.

  • U.K. assets are ‘absolutely’ a buy, says Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray

    Blackstone's president spoke with MarketWatch about the U.S. and U.K. economies at a MarketWatch 25th anniversary event.

  • Commanders' Carson Wentz is already losing support in Washington

    The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol.

  • ‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

    Europe must chart a new path forward now that its reliance on foreign actors for economic security has been exposed.

  • Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant with annual revenue of more than $200 billion and about 5,000 stores, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US

  • The debt vigilantes are back, and even U.S. assets will struggle. Here’s what to buy instead, says one veteran fund manager.

    Markets are struggling to extend the previous session’s impressive rebound. There may be a number of reasons why a worse-than-expected inflation report was eventually shrugged off with such vigor on Thursday. Oversold conditions in stocks: at the low early on Thursday the S&P 500 was down nearly 27% for the year, and buyers pounced near the nice round figure of 3,500.

  • Biden says Putin cannot threaten use of tactical nuclear weapons with impunity

    President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot threaten to use tactical nuclear weapons with "impunity." CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more on the president's interview, and the possible recourse in the face of Russia's increased aggression.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    When it comes to Boeing (NYSE: BA), Credit Suisse sees the glass as half empty, and has initiated coverage of the aerospace giant with the bank's equivalent of a sell rating. Investors are taking note, sending shares of Boeing down as much as 3% in Wednesday trading. Boeing has endured a difficult stretch, dealing first with issues with its 737 MAX and more recently with the effects of the pandemic.

  • Boeing's (BA) Q3 Commercial Jet Deliveries Rise 32% Y/Y

    Boeing (BA) reports 31.8% growth in commercial shipments, mainly due to a rise in the deliveries of the 737 Max fleet. This is likely to boost its Q3 results.

  • Hyundai's air taxi unit picks Honeywell as avionics supplier

    Hyundai Motor Co's air taxi unit has picked aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc to develop avionics systems for its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, the companies said, ahead of an announcement next week. Under the collaboration, Honeywell will work with Supernal, Hyundai's U.S.-based eVTOL firm, to explore integration of the aerospace supplier's 'Anthem' flight deck into the air taxis, which are slated to enter commercial service in 2028. Electric air taxi-makers worldwide have pitched themselves as clean alternatives to decongest cities, attracting investments from airline heavyweights such as Delta Air Lines Inc, though they are still a long way away from commercial operations.

  • Marks & Spencer speeds up store closure plans

    The retailer will accelerate a plan to close a quarter of its larger stores.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • ECB Hawks Target Early 2023 to Start Unwinding Balance Sheet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawkish European Central Bank officials aim to start unwinding the institution’s €5.1 trillion ($4.9 trillion) asset hoard by early 2023 while retaining interest rates as their primary monetary-policy tool, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge Wit

  • M&S to close quarter of bigger shops as it struggles with rising costs

    Marks & Spencer is closing one in four of its larger stores as it looks to save hundreds of millions of pounds on rent.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

    AKZOY, BTDPY, and AHKSY have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 12, 2022.