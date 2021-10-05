UK is at a turning point: we want rising wages, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy is at a turning point and the government welcomes rising wages but will not return to the old approach of low investment and low skills, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"What I don't think would be a good idea would be to go backwards to the kind of low wage, low investment, low skill approach that we've had before. And so it's really a big turning point for the UK and an opportunity for us to go in a different direction," Johnson told BBC TV.

