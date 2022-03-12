UK urges EU to show spirit of Ukraine for N.Ireland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged the EU to use the two sides' newfound spirit of cooperation over Ukraine to unblock tortured talks about post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

At a meeting in London with Irish premier Micheal Martin, Johnson said that Brussels still needed to make "significant changes" to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, according to a Downing Street statement.

Pro-UK unionists have collapsed the divided province's devolved government, and insist they will not return to power-sharing until London ditches the protocol or the EU agrees major changes.

They say the pact, agreed as part of Britain's divorce from the EU to maintain peace in Northern Ireland, has cast it adrift politically from the rest of the UK.

But Johnson said "it was his hope that the same spirit of cooperation that had characterised the UK/EU relationship in respect of Ukraine could also be applied to resolving the issues with the Protocol".

He and Martin agreed "on the vital importance of continued unity in the face of Russian aggression" in Ukraine for aid, military support and further sanctions against Moscow, the statement added.

Briefing reporters, the Irish premier said long-running EU-UK negotiations about reforming the pact would proceed "step by step", but stressed it offered the best of both worlds for Northern Ireland.

"The protocol is working in terms of inward investment into Northern Ireland, and in terms of access to the EU single market," Martin said.

"Given the improved relationship between the UK and the EU as a result of the partnership on Ukraine, I would like to think that in the fullness of time we will be able to resolve this issue," he added.

Martin had the last laugh over Johnson when they went on to watch England play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby tournament in London. The Irish won 32-15.

jit/har