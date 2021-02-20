UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a U.N. Security Council high-level meeting on COVID-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations, chaired by British Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at UN headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Friday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a “sustained humanitarian pause” to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia. The appeal was first made by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft “emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the COVAX Facility,” an ambitious World Health Organization project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

The British draft stresses that “equitable access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, certified as safe and efficacious, is essential to end the pandemic.”

It would recognize “the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing, and stopping transmission, in order to bring the pandemic to an end.”

The draft, obtained by The Associated Press, follows up on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s appeal to the 15-member Security Council on Wednesday to adopt a resolution calling for local cease-fires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain says more than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability.

“Cease-fires have been used to vaccinate the most vulnerable communities in the past,” Raab said. “There’s no reason why we can’t... We have seen it in the past to deliver polio vaccines to children in Afghanistan, just to take one example.”

At Wednesday’s council meeting, Guterres sharply criticized the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, saying 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccinations and demanding a global effort to get all people in every nation vaccinated as soon as possible.

The U.N. chief told the high-level council meeting that 130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine and declared that “at this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. As manufacturers struggle to ramp up production of vaccines, many countries complain of being left out and even rich nations are facing shortages and domestic complaints.

Guterres’ appeal for cease-fires last March to deliver COVID-19 medical items received some initial support, but the cease-fires were almost always short-lived.

While speed of developing vaccines has been impressive, COVAX has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries late last year.

WHO says COVAX needs $5 billion in 2021.

The draft resolution calls for the COVID-19 vaccination plans of countries to include “those at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms and the most vulnerable, including frontline workers, older people, refugees, internally displaced people, stateless people, migrants, persons with disabilities, among others, as well as people living in areas under the control of any non-state armed group.”

The proposed measure calls for increased scientific collaboration on new variants of COVID-19.

It asks Guterres to report at least every 90 days on all impediments to the COVID-19 response, including vaccination programs, in countries where conflicts and humanitarian emergencies are occurring.

It's not clear whether the resolution will be adopted.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, said Wednesday that humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out their job.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, objected to the council focusing on equitable access to vaccines, saying this went beyond its mandate to preserve international peace and security. He indicated Moscow was not interested in a new resolution.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: UK urges Sec Council to push for pause in wars

    Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a “sustained humanitarian pause” to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia, an appeal first made by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, “emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the COVAX Facility,” an ambitious World Health Organization project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

  • Afghan police: 3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5, wound 2

    Three separate explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least five people and wounded two others, a police official said, amid a surge in violence in the war-torn country. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the first two explosions took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle took place two hours later. The majority of bomb attacks in the capital Kabul in recent months have been sticky bombs — explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.

  • German Shepherd Puppy Meets Day Old Chicks And It's Adorable

    Charon the German Shepherd greets the little chicks a day after they hatch. So cute!

  • Ignore the Bloody Headlines—Acapulco Is Worthy of Your Love

    GettyThis is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.It took me nearly five years of living and traveling in Mexico to make it to Acapulco. I didn’t really have a good reason for not having yet visited Acapulco, other than I typically prefer smaller beach towns.When I finally found myself there, it was via a small Aeromar plane from Mexico City, flying so low I felt I could almost touch the capital’s nearby, massive volcanoes, Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatepetl. The 45-minute flight was bumpy, loud and exhilarating, coming in hot over the Papagayo River and the Tres Palos lagoon, marveling at the jagged bays lining the Pacific.That evening, as I sat on the balcony of the La Perla restaurant and its adjoining hotel, El Mirador, watching men in Speedos scale a 135-foot rock face barefoot, kneel before a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe and then swan-dive or back-flip in formation into the choppy water; I knew I was in a place that is not quite like any other.Acapulco’s famed cliff divers, arguably the city’s most beloved tourist attraction, is a show I had been wanting to see since as a child I gazed upon the spectacle gracing the cover of some now-defunct travel magazine in the early ’90s; the height of its international tourism fame. Performing five times per day or more, these professional divers do the unthinkable: dive 135 ft into a tiny crevasse of surf, and at night they do it with torches in their hands. Relying solely on the small entrance fees paid by tourists, the passion, star quality, and dare I say diva-ness of these divers was captivating. I watched three shows per night during my stay at El Mirador, in the city’s Old Town which still sparkles with Hollywood golden age flair.Beyond being a beach town, Acapulco is now a major city in Mexico with a metro population of 1 million. In truth, it is a surprising place: unapologetically flamboyant and brimming at the seams with Mexican culture and history. The coves and bays that make up the city invite a plethora of experiences and possibilities. And it is, unequivocally, stunning.A DOUBLE DARE THAT PUT A CITY ON THE MAPAsk people around Acapulco, and the divers themselves, about the origins and the story goes like this: 86 years ago two fishermen made a bet—one bet the other that they could jump from the top of La Quebrada, the famous site of the cliff divers, and live to tell the story about it. The bravado characteristic of Guerrero’s coast was enhanced by familiar rivalry and a penchant for adrenaline. The first survived, so the second decided to match him. Thus began a tradition. In fact, I’m assured by the divers that no one has ever died making this dive. Though it seems hard to believe should a foolhardy and unprepared individual undertake it.There’s only about 15 feet of churning water to dive into as the robust cliffs end the ocean’s advance. Younger divers, I’m assured, start small. And indeed kids as young as 12 participate in the show, diving from a much lower level. Minor head injuries are common, long-term hearing problems nearly inevitable. The excitement of youth finds a home here where tourists watch from a platform, the crowdedness and nationality of whom vary throughout the year according to which country has a vacation.Ángel David is a 28-year veteran of the Acapulcan divers, a unionized group that has been immortalized in everything from Elvis Presley’s “Fun in Acapulco” to South Park’s spoof of Casa Bonita, a massive Denver restaurant with indoor diving modeled after the cliffs of Acapulco.“For a lot of kids, it’s a family tradition,” David says. “It’s an art, what happens is that this becomes a lifestyle. I believe you need to have it within you. It’s something you have. With some technique and practice, it’s a passion. Not everyone can do this. When you get to the top of the mountain, and turn to see that everyone is watching you, you have to live that. The most exciting is when you get ready to jump. When you’re in the air, there’s no fear. But that impulse to jump into the air, you know you have no choice but to complete this.”Speaking about a month before COVID-19 shut down most of the world as we know it, and temporarily obliterated tourism, David tells me of the changes that Acapulco has experienced in terms of tourism over the past decades of his diving career. Courtesy Megan Frye “Acapulco is accustomed to receiving people from all around the world, but that dropped for a while,” David says. “Now we’re seeing more Europeans, more Polish people, more French people. There’s a recuperation of that tourist market that reduced quite a bit.” Official numbers from the Acapulco Board of Tourism show that foreign interest was on the rise pre-COVID-19. In 2019, Acapulco received an estimated 103,350 foreign tourists and 10,994,000 national tourists, up from 66,370 international and 8,810,140 Mexican visitors in 2015. Still, the numbers show it’s a popular weekend and holiday getaway for Mexicans and far less foreign than other beach destinations.Mariachi music blares in the back as the bonfire is lit with newspapers. David excitedly awaits my response to the spectacle. The lights are turned off and the divers jump by the light of the burning pyre. It is far more impressive than it is marketed.“In Mexico, Guerrerense people are seen as very brave and courageous,” David says. “Here, we have a structure that is perfect for this. It has this peculiarity that it’s very high, and not very deep. If it were deeper, it would be easier. If it were wider, it would be easier. But here nature gave us this unique opportunity. You challenge yourself. We are aware that all extreme sports have a beginning and an end, like everything. And you have to know when it’s time to quit.”Between 800 and 1,000 people have completed this dive in its 86-year history, though David doesn’t want his children to be part of it.“I want my kids to do something else,” David says. “I prefer that my children study, rather than be divers. Because divers suffer. It’s cold. It’s hard on the body.”CHOOSE YOUR (VERY MEXICAN) LUXURYShortly before I went to Acapulco, I met a gringo in Mexico City who told me not to go. But not for the typical parroting of violent crime statistics. “It’s like Jersey Shore,” he said. Clearly, we went to different parts of Acapulco. Actually, Acapulco is considered to have three major tourism areas: the in-progress, golf-course style developments of the Diamond area, the franchise-heavy and densely built Gold area, and the historic Old Town. There are super-private and exclusive accommodations à la Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués which occupies a privileged cliffside with a sharp drop into the blue depths and spectacular views. A couple of bays away, there’s the high-rise development area: where all-inclusive resorts offer “sun insurance”—a free night’s stay if, during the rainy season, it happens to rain more than 24 hours at a time during a guest’s stay.The two-lane road from Mexico City that carried such famed Mexican characters as Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and María Félix as well as foreigners like Salvador Dalí, was replaced in 1992 with a super highway that cuts through the winding, green mountains of Guerrero: halving the trek from Mexico City (and its skyrocketing population) to Acapulco from seven hours to about three and a half. Small planes do the trip in 45 minutes for about $100 round trip, flying low across the volcanic terrain.Before that highway made for a doable weekend trip for Mexico’s growing middle class, Acapulco was a darling of the Hollywood elite. It was still, at its heart, a quaint fishing village and a dwindling commercial port with about 30,000 residents. Long gone were the days of being the biggest port city in the Western Americas, and the clout of being Mexico’s premier international tourism destination was already waning in the ’90s as Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta (among other beach destinations) started to cut ribbons, usurp limited water, bulldoze mangroves, and promote cheap, direct airfare from the United States and Canada.“The gringos didn’t want to party with the Mexicans,” one Acapulco hotel owner told me when I asked how and why the sudden change in tourism demographics. Perhaps the largely white hordes were indeed much more comfortable being served by the locals than joining them in vacation revelry.The same hotel owner, along with a tour guide who I spent time with, assert that there is a mismanagement of information that serves to promote other beach towns in Mexico over Acapulco as an ideal destination for international travel. International travel means money that comes in a different currency. Travel originating from a vastly different and comparatively privileged economy.“I have visited so many places in the past years and I realize they have the same problems as Acapulco but nobody knows about it,” says Manuel Barrera, who is a certified Acapulco tour guide, renewing his license with 200 hours of culture and history coursework every few years. “Everything bad that happens in Acapulco, everybody knows about it. The bad news spreads fast. But there are many, many good things that happen here. I have lived here most of my life and I have had no problem with anyone. The problem is not with the tourists, not even the normal people that live and work here. The cartel problem is a fight for the territory that is a problem among them that unfortunately affects everyone through giving the place a bad reputation.”Certainly, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and the Cancún/Tulum area have their fair share of problems, including human trafficking, drug trafficking, abhorrent degradation of natural resources and vulture capitalism run wild. Unfortunately, these despicable ills are broadly experienced in any major tourism center across the globe. Living in Mexico, you hear these stories. Occasionally one will stand out as particularly devastating in the Mexican newspapers. But rarely do they garner international media attention in the way that Acapulco’s murder rate has over the past decade.Acapulco sits in the middle of a cartel warzone. It’s the largest city in the Mexican state of Guerrero, a state with the largest poppy-growing area outside of Afghanistan and Myanmar, producing the majority of heroin that reaches the United States. This is a well-known story to Mexicans and some foreigners. They go to Acapulco anyway. All the time.MEXICAN CHARM MEETS RETRO LOS ANGELESAcapulco’s Old Town presents what many visitors consider to be the best of Mexico: a traditional town square with a bustling zócalo and a colorful church. Street vendors sell cotton candy and balloons, lovers stroll hand-in-hand and Volkswagen Beetles rumble up the narrow streets. Elderly women monitor the neighborhood's comings and goings from a relaxed seat on their porches.Swift waves break up against impossibly steep drop-offs. Standing at the edge of Los Flamingos, a Hollywood-era hotel formerly owned by John Wayne and Johnny Weissmuller of “Tarzan” fame, is like stepping back in time to the 1950s. From its impossibly high cliffside location, looking hundreds of feet down at the swirls of blue and green created by the ocean swells, it’d be hard not to feel enchanted by Mexico’s oldest beach town.Acapulco’s Hollywood lore is fairly well known: Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley all spent quite a bit of time in this part of Acapulco. Without being able to freely travel to Europe, during WWII, Hollywood stars would come even by boat down Mexico’s splendid Pacific coastline all the way to Acapulco.Wandering a bit farther off the beaten path, visitors can check out a lesser known attraction: Casa de Vientos, the house where Mexican muralist Diego Rivera created Mesoamerican cosmology-themed public mosaics that grace the hilly side streets of the Old Town district. Rivera spent his final years here at this studio, which tourists can visit today.You can see these hidden Rivera masterpieces and visit the gallery La Quebrada, owned by local photographer Luis Arturo Aguirre who hosts a number of artists from across the state of Guerrero and, in normal times, concerts and workshops on the space’s rooftop terrace.Just a short distance away is one of Acapulco’s renovated boutique hotels. Boca Chica may not be totally unique in its story here: A mid-20th century hotel remodeled in the early 2000s, keeping its retro flair, but it is one of the most stunning. At Boca Chica’s restaurant, businessmen in Guayaberas and aviators sip Scotch and feast on octopus at midday, the heat of the sun cooled by a humid breeze entering into the swanky, palapa style restaurant that overlooks the tranquil Caleta bay. Courtesy Megan Frye I eat the best Yellowtail sashimi of my life and marvel at how quiet it is here, so close to downtown. This is a part of Acapulco to visit if you don’t want to be caged into a resort: If you want to sample the myriad delicious restaurants, sit in the sand, and drink Micheladas.Just on the other side of the small bay, at Cabaña Caleta, I ask for Guerreran specialities. My platter is full of fresh octopus, tamales, ceviche and mole.FURTHER UP THE COASTForming part of Guerrero’s popular coast, visiting nearby and tourist-friendly Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo could complete a lengthy trip to Acapulco. But you don’t have to go that far.Pie de la Cuesta is the kind of Mexican beach that many seasoned Mexico travelers are looking for: palapas with hammocks on the beach, where you can spend the day ordering coconut shrimp and fish tacos until being awestruck by the marvellous sunset. With a few rustic yet impeccably clean hotels, this is a true Mexican beach town, alive and well. A few artisans roam the beach selling jewelry and beach coverups, but mostly, you’ll be left alone with the sounds of open ocean and faint reggaeton coming from a nearby beach bar.About 20 minutes north of the hotel El Mirador, Pie de la Cuesta features a long, golden beach on one side, with canals and the beautiful Laguna de Coyuca on the other side of Mexico’s Highway 200. Wakeboarding, birdwatching, crocodile seeking and fishing are popular on Coyuca, which is a haven for migratory birds and (fun fact) the actual filming location of “Rambo 2.” You can hire a boat for a day of fishing, or just a quick tour of the different islands and lakeside communities.Tres Marías sits between the ocean and the lagoon, with tours leaving right from its dock. Traditional foods from Guerrero, like Pescado a la Talla, typically a full snapper or Spanish mackerel doused in an earthy sauce and baked. The tortillas are homemade and some of the best I’ve had in Mexico: thick corn patties that hold up to a saucy spectacle of food.It’s Acapulco, but very much not. Hardly anyone takes me up on my recommendation to visit, which might be a good thing in terms of preserving its natural setting and Mexican-ness.A HISTORICAL CITYI sent a friend from Mexico City some photos of my time in Acapulco, a place he had visited many times. His favorites were photos of an exhibit on the importance of jaguars to Guerrero’s Afro-Mestizo coast. “I guess I’ve never really looked to Acapulco as a cultural destination, more like I just wake up from a party and find myself there.”Indeed, Acapulco is a great place to catch a buzz. But that is a limiting perspective.The history of Acapulco mirrors the tides, with ebbs and flows, rises and falls. It's the story of modern foreign travel in Mexico, and it was the impetus for turning Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta into what they are today. But it also has a deeper story to tell.At the Fort San Diego museum right on Santa Lucía Bay, overlooking Acapulco’s beaches and mountains, I learn that while the terms "beach town" and "hallowed ground" don't often go together, they do in Acapulco. The original fort was completed in 1617, severely damaged by an earthquake and then completely reconstructed in 1783. Today, the building is incredibly well preserved, with climate control in each room, some of which were jails and barracks.As the No. 1 trade destination between the Orient, specifically Manila, and the western Americas for more than 250 years, Acapulco moved everything from pottery and spices to animals and tragically, people. The city imported Asian spices and exported chocolate, vanilla and chili peppers, forever altering the gastronomy of both Asia and the Americas. We realize how much of "American" culture in the wider sense came from this city. Where would Mexican textiles be without the wool imported from other parts of the world? Where would Indian cuisine be without capsaicin?This museum also tells one of Mexico’s least known stories. Acapulco was a major slave trade center, and today it's the biggest city on Guerrero’s Afro-Mestizo coast. People don't think of Mexico as an African diaspora country, but on the west coast (and parts of the Yucatán and Veracruz) it certainly is, and many of the ancestors of the people there passed through Acapulco under horrific circumstances.With permanent and rotating archaeological and anthropological exhibits featuring everything from tribal artifacts to celebrating Afro-Mestizo cultural heritage to real, honest-to-goodness pirate lore, it offers a little-understood view into what colonization of the Americas entailed.A COMPLEX CITYI’m certainly guilty of romanticizing many things, and Acapulco is one of them. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not deserving of such accolades. Certainly, I am privileged, but not any more so than the average tourist. Acapulqueños are well accustomed to the needs and demands of foreigners and they will go out of their way to make sure you see the best side of what this city has to offer.Since the early 1990s, Acapulco switched gears from catering to Hollywood stars and became a symbol of Mexican domestic tourism, where the Mexican lifestyle didn't have to bend to the whims and expectations of the foreigners. However, those searching for a more authentic Mexico than the highly sterilized environs of Cancun and Los Cabos major hotel areas have started to creep back into Acapulco, with early 2020 seeing the highest number of international flights arriving daily since the 1990s.COVID-19 halted that, of course, but Acapulco is certainly worthy of being on a lot of travelers’ lists when they come out of their hiding places looking for a place that offers sun insurance, and much more.Megan Frye is an independent journalist and translator living in Mexico City. She has a history of newsroom journalism as well as nonprofit administration and works with international and Mexican publications.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Hearthstone' is getting a classic format that takes the game back to 2014

    World of Warcraft's Burning Crusade expansion isn't the only Blizzard property getting the classic treatment.

  • Germany to set up vaccine task force to boost production

    Germany wants to set up a special task force to help boost investment in vaccine production and build up reserve capacity for the next pandemic so it can become a supplier to the world, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. Spahn said many domestic and international vaccine makers wanted to invest in Germany and that the government would appoint a vaccine chief to work with manufacturers and examine how production can be expanded with the help of state support. "We now have the chance to really strengthen Germany as a vaccine and pharmaceutical location for the next 20 years and to become one of the vaccine production sites of the world," he told a weekly news conference.

  • Taxes: What you can actually deduct after working from home for most of 2020

    Can you deduct work-from-home costs on your 2020 federal tax returns? It depends.

  • Biden tells G7 leaders U.S. will 're-engage'

    "America is back."U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to end transactional diplomacy and promote democracy over autocracies - a stark contrast to the foreign policy of his predecessor Donald Trump.BIDEN: "Our partnerships have endured and grown through the years because they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values."Speaking after a "virtual visit" to Europe for the G7 leader’s meeting, Biden tried to re-establish the U.S. as a team player following four years of Trump’s "America First" policies - ones that angered allies by breaking off global accords.BIDEN: "I know the past few years of strain (have) tested our transatlantic relationship, but the United States is determined - determined to re-engage with Europe.”And Biden came to play, announcing a $4 billion pledge of support for global coronavirus vaccination efforts, showcasing a nearly $2 trillion spending measure that could bolster both the U.S. and global economies, and re-entering the U.S. into the Paris climate accord which Trump had turned his back on.BIDEN: “We have to rapidly accelerate our commitments to aggressively curb our emissions.”Biden, on Friday, first joined G7 leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan by videoconference, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - a meeting that included the awkward moment familiar to all those who work remotely:BORIS: “…In June….” (Interrupted by Merkel) “Can you hear Angela? That’s ok. Haha. You need to mute.”After some chuckles, leaders got to work, pledging billions of dollars to a coronavirus vaccination program for poorer countries.They discussed countering China’s "non-market oriented" policies as well as challenges ranging from cybersecurity to nuclear proliferation.Biden also made clear U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was “unshakeable.”BIDEN: “The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses.”A statement, again, at odds with Trump, who called the NATO alliance outdated and had at one point, suggested Washington could withdraw.

  • Salary cap implications of Packers releasing Christian Kirksey, Rick Wagner

    Releasing Kirksey and Wagner will save the Packers $8,539,375 on the 2021 salary cap.

  • 3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

    Some say Kendall Jenner has no right to get into the tequila industry because she's not Mexican, but she's hardly the first celebrity to do it.

  • Nine Oath Keeper militia members charged with conspiracy to attack Capitol

    Federal prosecutors have charged nine alleged members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on 6 January to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, among one of the largest indictments in the wake of the attack. Six people believed to be involved with the militia group were added as defendants to an existing indictment for three other alleged members on Friday. A 21-page indictment alleges that the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to break into the Capitol building and obstruct the certification of electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • Trump reportedly turned down Nikki Haley's request for a Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Was it something she said? Yes, almost certainly. Nikki Haley, America's United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, reached out to Trump on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago — and he said no, Politico and The Hill reported Thursday evening. The presumptive predicate to Trump's snub was Tim Alberta's long profile of Haley in Politico Magazine, in which Haley said, among positive things, that Trump "let us down" and has "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" so isn't "going to be in the picture" political because "he's fallen so far." Up until the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley had largely declined to criticize Trump since leaving his administration in 2018, and there's widespread speculation she plans to run for president in 2024. "Haley tried to recover" from her criticism of Trump with a "damage-control op-ed" Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, Politico notes, "but Trump, apparently, isn't having it." Of course he isn't — "there is no halfway with Trump," CNN's Chris Cillizza argues. Haley's key quote about Trump to Alberta, he said, encapsulates her 2024 campaign theme: "I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party." In other words, Cillizza paraphrases: "I'm the parts of Donald Trump you liked without any of the parts you didn't like!" Trump wants you all-in or you're out, he said, so unless Haley drops any criticism, she's out with him and, presumably, the GOP base he controls. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWhat's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill

  • AOC announces that she's raised $2 million for Texas relief efforts in under 24 hours

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised over $2 million for Texas relief efforts in under 24 hours, her office told Yahoo News on Friday. Early Thursday evening, Ocasio-Cortez encouraged her 12.4 million Twitter followers to donate money to five Texas charities in the wake of a deadly winter storm.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • No, Meghan Markle isn't stealing Princess Eugenie's thunder by announcing her pregnancy

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were pregnant with their second child five days after Eugenie gave birth to her first child.

  • Disney World is giving Cinderella Castle, Tower of Terror, and other attractions makeovers for the theme park's 50th anniversary

    Most of the decoration changes are temporary, though Disney World says Spaceship Earth's makeover will be permanent.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • 'Kimye' is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

    Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West Friday after 6 1/2 years of marriage, court records show. Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple have a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

  • Kamala Harris is in contract to sell her $800,000 San Francisco condo

    The vice president bought the one-bedroom loft for $489,000 in 2004, when she was San Francisco's district attorney.