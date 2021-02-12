UK variant of COVID-19 accounts for 18% of infections in Italy

A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The highly contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in Britain accounts for some 17.8% of all new infections in Italy, with the infection rate ticking up in many parts of the country, the health ministry said on Friday.

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has risen to 0.95 from 0.84 a week ago, the health ministry said, as officials warned that new restrictions are likely to be announced later in the day for a number of regions.

British scientists have said the variant, first identified in southeast England at the end of last year, is up to 70% more contagious than other variants, with a mortality risk around 30% higher.

"It is probably destined to become the prevalent one (in Italy) in the coming months," Italy's National Institute of Health said in a statement on Friday.

Italy has registered 92,729 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.68 million cases to date.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Peter Graff)

    Few Arab politicians in Israel's history have openly flirted with the country's right wing, let alone endorsed its main candidate for prime minister. But Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth, says that he sees "no better choice" for Israel's 21% Arab minority than veteran conservative Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu. In the build-up to a fourth election in two years, Salam has hosted Netanyahu in Israel's largest Arab city, disparaged protests against him and actively cheered a split in Israel's main Arab coalition, the Joint List.