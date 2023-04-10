Vodafone broadband down for customers across UK

Vodafone customers across the UK have reported their broadband internet service is down.

More than 2,700 users have complained of having no internet access, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks problems with online services.

On Twitter, Vodafone said it was investigating and "dedicated teams" were working to fix the issue.

It follows issues at Virgin Media O2 on Tuesday, when more than 50,000 broadband customers reported problems.

Vodafone has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment, but on Twitter support staff wrote: "We're currently investigating the broadband connection queries.

"Our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The firm is one of a number of broadband providers to have made large mid-contract price increases in April - with some customers experiencing rises of nearly 15% according to figures from price comparison service Uswitch.

A number of users expressed their anger at Monday's problems, coming at a time of significant price rises.